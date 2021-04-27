AMResorts Launching Cinco de Mayo Flash Sale
AMResorts' collection of all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a special flash sale this spring.
Participating properties will offer travelers the lowest rate starting at $56 per person, per night and up to 75 percent in discount savings on bookings made May 5 through May 10 for travel by December 22, 2021.
AMResorts properties participating in next month's sale include Zoetry Montego Bay Jamaica; Secrets St. James Montego Bay; Dreams Puerto Aventuras Resort & Spa; Dreams Dominicus La Romana; Now Onyx Punta Cana; Now Emerald Cancun; Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic and Sunscape Akumal Beach Resort & Spa.
Property chefs and mixologists are also celebrating the upcoming holiday by sharing their guest-favorite recipes, including easy guacamole with a coriander kick by Chef Fernando from Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica, the tequila-based Summer Squeeze cocktail from Dreams Resorts & Spas and the convenient make-at-home Blue Margarita from Secrets Resorts & Spas.
