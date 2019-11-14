AMResorts to Debut Secrets Brand in Aruba's Baby Beach in 2021
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Patrick Clarke November 14, 2019
AMResorts' popular Secrets Resorts & Spas brand will make its debut in Aruba in 2021.
The Apple Leisure Group (ALG) subsidiary has signed a new resort brand management agreement to open the 600-room Secrets Baby Beach Aruba on the namesake white-sand beach on the southern part of the island near San Nicolas.
The adults-only property is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"The Caribbean region remains a major focus of expansion for ALG and we are delighted to add the destination of Aruba to our growing portfolio of brands," said Javier Coll, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of ALG, in a statement. "The island continues to be in great demand, with more than one million annual visitors and the recent appearance of an important luxury eco-tourism market. These factors, together with the general forward thrust of the Caribbean, give us great confidence in the short and long term potential of the destination."
Once completed, Secrets Baby Beach Aruba guests can look forward to the brand's exclusive Unlimited-Luxury inclusions.
The many highlights include limitless access to gourmet a la carte dining options without reservations; unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits; 24-hour room and concierge services and endless daytime activities and live nightly entertainment.
Elsewhere in the Caribbean, ALG is also awaiting the debuts of Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino and Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa in the coming months.
