Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Aruba Elements Create Ideal Getaway
Weary from two pandemic-challenged years, more travelers are looking for stress-relieving Caribbean vacation options. As a reasonably priced, small-scale hotel with tasteful and spacious rooms positioned steps away from a serene, white-sand beachfront, Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba clearly delivers.
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort offers guests everything they need to achieve a relaxing warm-weather getaway. The resort’s oceanfront eatery offers open-air dining on Eagle Beach, widely considered among the Caribbean’s best beaches (ranked as the world’s fifth-best for 2022 by TripAdvisor).
In a charming nod to Aruba’s status as a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the 72-room European Plan property features clean and colorful Dutch colonial architecture, with buildings and courtyards finished in rich primary colors set against white accents.
An open-air bar on the roomy second-level deck of the low-rise hotel’s courtyard faces the beach and offers a panoramic view of joggers, dog walkers and sun worshippers. Dining at Amsterdam Manor’s beachside restaurant offers a further al fresco experience along the serene, 1.2-mile beachfront.
The resort is also located within minutes of an array of signature Aruba activities, from off-road ATV adventures in Arikok National Park, to beach excursions and cultural activities in Oranjestad, Aruba’s historic capitol.
Here are three key elements that make Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba an ideal Caribbean escape:
Beachfront Beauty
Nearly all aspects of the resort emphasize its close proximity to one of the Caribbean’s top beaches. The Horizons Bar is located on a second-level deck above the resort’s colorful courtyard, faces Eagle Beach and overlooks the western sky. It’s an ideal spot from which to watch a signature Aruba sunset with an end-of-day cocktail.
Passions on the Beach is an open-air restaurant and beach bar on a spacious wood deck built directly along Eagle Beach. Guests here can dine barefoot as they enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at the open-air bistro, which is open to (and popular with) travelers from across Aruba.
The deck has been revamped with wood flooring, locally crafted, vibrant blue sunshades, and new contemporary furniture. Passions’ beach bar was recently expanded to twice its previous size creating more spacious seating.
Passions on the Beach guests can also opt for a romantic dinner directly on the beach amidst the soft glow of tiki torches as ocean waves lap calmly against the shore.
Updated Accommodations
A handful of Amsterdam Manor’s 72 studios and suites are in the final stages of a significant upgrade. The completed rooms feature new furnishings in lighter tones, custom-made mosaic floor tiles, photos and murals and craftwork created by local artists.
Every room features a full kitchen is equipped with new, more spacious bathrooms and new room lighting. Accommodations also feature upgraded ventilation systems designed to regulate humidity and CO2 levels, improving air quality.
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s operators are committed to environmental responsibility and sustainability, participating in monthly beach clean-ups and supporting non-government organizations in conservation programs designed to protect local sea turtle species who lay eggs on their Eagle Beach habitat.
The resort also utilizes reusable “keep cups” to reduce the use of single-use plastic cups on the property. Solar heaters and insulated doors have been installed across the property and colorful awnings have been installed to minimize sun rays.
Easy Access
Guests who arrive in Aruba at Princess Juliana International Airport have a brief, 15-minute transfer to the resort by taxi. Downtown Oranjestad is also located within a short taxi ride of the property, as are numerous signature Aruba activities. The resort’s friendly concierge staff is able to provide reservations with tour operators, and other transportation and service providers.
A three-evening stay in a 770 square-foot, one-bedroom suite in late May is priced at $1,597. Suite features include a separate bedroom with a king-sized bed and connecting bathroom with shower. In addition to a fully-equipped kitchen, the accommodations also feature dining and living areas, a trundle bed for two, front and rear entrances and a private terrace with pool or ocean views.
Aruba’s government removed all COVID-related entry requirements for all international travelers effective March 19. Travelers to the country are still required to complete an Aruba Embarkation/Disembarkation card before arrival and visitors still must purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance prior to entering the country.
