Ashford Castle and Dublin's Merrion Ready to Welcome International Guests
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 17, 2021
Americans can once again travel to Ireland and Ashford Castle and Dublin's Merrion are rolling out the red carpets as they reopen to International guests.
When Ireland welcomes back international visitors on July 19, 2021, both hotels will be ready with new offerings for guests.
The Merrion has introduced an opportunity to reconnect with nature with the Wicklow Wellness Experience. Guests spend a morning forest bathing at Knocksink Nature Reserve followed by a one-hour spa treatment using Forest Therapy Oils at The Merrion's recently opened Spa and Health Club.
Guests can also take advantage of the new Sweet Suite Access experience. The offer includes chauffeur service from the plane to a private terminal at Dublin Airport, fast-track service through customs and immigration; a private airport suite; and a true Irish welcome.
Ashford Castle has introduced new experiences as well. Ashford is offering guests exclusive access to Irish culture with four specially curated experiences based around a core theme: "Meet the Makers," "A Taste of the West of Ireland," "Ireland's Ancient Music and Story," and "Real Connemara."
Visitors who would like to enjoy the best of both properties can book the Town & Country Experience, including two nights at The Merrion and two nights at Ashford Castle. A dinner is included at the Merrion’s two Michelin-star restaurant, Patrick Guilbaud. They also receive tickets to a performance at the Gate or Abbey Theatre, and a private guided tour of The Merrion's art collection with a guide from the National Gallery followed by Afternoon Tea in the Georgian Dining Room.
Guests are chauffeured to Ashford Castle and enjoy a picnic and wine along the way. At the castle, they dine at the George V dining room, experience flying Harris Hawks, ad have a full-day "Meet the Makers" immersive Irish experience.
For those needing Covid-19 tests for a return journey home, the hotels can arrange fore testing.
-
-
-
