Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres Launches a Premium Butler Service
September 06, 2022
Atelier de Hoteles (ADH) announces its exclusive Butler Service aligned to its Barefoot Luxury concept to continue offering unique and personalized experiences for its guests.
Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres is an all-inclusive 5-star resort for adults and guests over 16 years, offering a fantastic concept inspired by the art and design of contemporary Mexico. Its innovative atmosphere blends harmoniously with the mesmerizing natural landscape of Playa Mujeres, set between the crystalline waters of the Caribbean and a magnificent golf course.
Created as an authentic masterpiece by Mexican creatives, Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres will take guests into a new luxury experience, where art, nature, and incidents are combined to create a new world of relaxation.
A New Luxury Experience
The 593 suites feature a dazzling design with marble and wood accents, luxurious amenities, and avant-garde furniture, complemented with jaw-dropping views of the golf course and the Caribbean Sea.
The new service is enhanced by the innovative Barefoot Luxury concept featuring its signature upscale minibar, which improves the quality of the standard minibar in Mexico's all-inclusive luxury hospitality industry.
Atelier de Hoteles is a Mexican company founded in 2015, with all-inclusive luxury hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. The fundamental values of Atelier de Hotels include productivity, passion, emotion, and commitment.
Every Need Is Anticipated
The different brands of Atelier de Hoteles (Atelier, Estudio, Óleo, and MET) are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury. The brand reaffirms its leadership in the hospitality industry with its innovative Butler Service launch, aligned with its Barefoot Luxury concept, and its continued commitment to offering unique vacation experiences.
This Butler Service is part of the all-inclusive luxury complex Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres for guests in selected Inspira Suites categories.
"At Atelier de Hoteles, we are aware that our guests are becoming more sophisticated and demanding. We have combined avant-garde elements, refined details, and spectacular surroundings, which place us as international references in the Mexican luxury hospitality industry," said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of Atelier de Hoteles.
With the Butler Service, every need is anticipated and allows the guest to experience the hospitality of the Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres butlers with services such as:
– Arranging a schedule with reservations and activities in and outside the resort
– Priority reservation handling for sessions at Nuup Spa Playa Mujeres, including dining establishments like María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, as well as for tours and excursions
– Last-minute laundry and dry-cleaning needs so your clients for any event
– Notes with preferences for future visits, which include customized services
– In-suite aromatherapy
Signature Upscale Minibar
Furthermore, and following the goal of exceeding the expectations of every guest, Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres has introduced the innovative concept of a signature upscale minibar in all suite categories.
The signature upscale minibar includes gourmet snacks, premium and top-shelf liquors such as Mexican wine from recognized labels, and branded tequila, whisky, vodka, rum, cognac, and gin.
Additionally, in some suite categories, the signature upscale minibar can be personalized with the guest's favorite drinks and snacks through the Butler Service.
Mascia Nadin, Operations Director of Atelier de Hoteles, added: "the guests of Atelier - Estudio Playa Mujeres deserve to be pampered in every way like nowhere else, which is why we have created and implemented our Butler Service and the Signature Upscale Minibar. At Atelier de Hoteles, our Barefoot Luxury concept is the distinctive value that makes travelers experience a truly unique vacation, which is why they come back and prefer us."
-
