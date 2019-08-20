Atlantic Parkhotel: An Escape to the Past in Baden-Baden
Baden-Baden is a town where most of the buildings are historic, so most of the hotels are too.
The Atlantic Parkhotel sits right on the Lichtentaler Allee, fronting the River Oos. It's a prime location right in the center of town, directly opposite the theatre, and just steps from the city center, spas, casino and Trinkhalle.
Baden-Baden has a long history of providing leisure accommodations, and there has been an inn or guest house on the site of the hotel dating back to 1748. The current building was constructed in 1836 and named Englischer Hof (English Court), and with some cosmetic changes throughout the years, it stands virtually the same, although the current name Atlantic Parkhotel was not implemented until a new owner bought the building in 1920. The hotel has long been a draw for heads of state visiting Baden-Baden.
In 1863, the building played host to a summit between Napoleon III of France, Franz Joseph of Austria and Alexander of Russia. More recently, U.S. President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had their first meeting on German soil in the lobby of the hotel, where a photograph commemorates the event. It’s a pleasure to sit in one of the same chairs as the two leaders and take in the fragrance of the gigantic display of lilies that dominates the lobby.
High-ceilinged historic guest rooms have views of the city or the Lichtentaler Allee, and the summertime weather is mild enough to turn off the air conditioning and cool the rooms with open balcony doors in the evening. It’s quite something to awaken to the natural sounds of the park and the river in the morning, with a fresh forest breeze to rustle the curtains and cool the room.
Breakfasts are hearty Teutonic affairs with a fine selection of crusty breads and spreads, gherkins, sliced vegetables, cold cuts, hot and cold cereals, local honey, jams and preserves, a spread of hot items (including gigantic boiled weisswurst served with mustard) and eggs or omelets to order. Guests enjoy all that in the bright breakfast room overlooking the river, while perhaps perusing from the selection of newspapers presented old school on wooden sticks.
In the afternoons and evenings, guests can dine indoors, but if the weather is pleasant most choose to dine al fresco by the river. The menu is a fine assortment of German specialties and French standards, with a good selection of ice creams and cocktails to cool a warm evening, where the music from events at the nearby theatre and casino typically float through the streets of the town.
The interior of the hotel has its historic quirks, but the furnishings and fittings manage to invoke the grandeur of the age without feeling anachronistic or dated. During cooler evenings, there’s a comfy fireside lounge and a smart bar that almost demands an order of wine or whiskey to lubricate the evening.
The Takeaway
Perfectly located in the midst of all the best Baden-Baden has to offer, the Atlantic Parkhotel pays homage to a bygone age in a manner uncompromising on modern comforts.
The Math
Rooms start at €128 plus tax.
Instagrammable Moment
Views overlooking the Lichtentaler Alee are made for Instagram stories.
Loyalty
This independent hotel does not participate in a loyalty program.
Good to Know
There is no parking at the hotel, but public pay lots are available nearby.
When booking directly with the hotel, all rates include breakfast.
Accommodations were provided by Baden-Baden Tourism Board in preparation for this story.
