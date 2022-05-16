Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Sapphire Services Concierge Platform
Atlantis Paradise Island has introduced a new concierge platform, Sapphire Services, for guests dedicated to crafting and curating one-of-a-kind itineraries for guests staying at the Nassau Paradise Island resort.
Sapphire Services is comprised of a dedicated team of concierge specialists that can assist guests with creating rare and personalized #BahamasAtHeart itineraries within the resort and beyond.
These experiences include learning about authentic Bahamian customs such as Junkanoo and art walks with well-known Bahamian artists, private or semi-private chartered flights from South Florida with Tropic Ocean Airways and day trips to nearby family islands by boat.
Culinary adventures are available on both land and sea, and there are behind-the-scenes tours of Dolphin Cay and Atlantis’ fish hospital. Guests can also partake in turtle release excursions to Rose Island, ecotourism opportunities such as mangrove planting, coral reforestation and more.
“Atlantis is the most remarkable resort in the world, and our guests have been returning for years. We know they make lifetime memories here,” says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. “We also know Bahamian natural splendor and culture exist at our resort and our sister islands. Through our new Sapphire Services travelers will be able to explore and immerse themselves in all of The Bahamas, with highly personalized #BahamasAtHeart itineraries.”
The itineraries are full-service such as private seaplane excursions to Kamalame Cay on remote Andros Island with Atlantis' partner, Coco Bahama Air. The itinerary includes chauffeured roundtrip car service from Atlantis to Nassau’s Odyssey Airport, a scenic seaplane ride to Kamalame Cay, a ‘sea-to-table’ lunch under Kamalame Cay’s famous palapa, snorkeling, bonefishing and more overwater spa.
Also available are Pieces of 8 boat tours that launch from a private dock at Atlantis Marina. These day trips take visitors to Exuma and Eleuthera where guests can explore white-sand beaches, crystal blue waters and natural habitats as well as an authentic Bahamian lunch dockside.
Atlantis Paradise Island is also undertaking a multimillion-dollar renovation. The updates include all guestrooms and suites in The Royal East Tower and The Royal West Tower. Renovated guestrooms in the east tower will be complete by the end of 2022 and the west tower will be done shortly thereafter. A complete revamp of the world-famous Bridge Suite will also be completed in 2023.
