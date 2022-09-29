Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Thu September 29 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Star-Studded Party for New Year's

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Patrick Clarke September 29, 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island
Fireworks at Atlantis, Paradise Island. (photo via Atlantis Paradise Island)

Atlantis Paradise Island has announced the return of its annual Party Like A Royal New Year's celebration that will ring in 2023 from the Bahamian resort's famed Royal Deck.

This winter's event will feature a neon light display, a performance by renowned violinist Ezinma, a DJ set from MTV award winner Nick Cannon plus a can't-miss surprise celebrity performance. The holiday entertainment will continue on New Year's Day, January 1, with a highly-anticipated showcase by the Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers on the Royal Deck.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, with an opening DJ performance followed by Ezinma. Afterward, Cannon's special DJ set will lead into the announcement of a surprise guest performance on stage.

Later, a Grucci fireworks display will ring in the New Year. Attendees can also look forward to an interactive display of up-close entertainment and activations throughout the evening.

Tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year's Eve and The Chainsmokers' January 1, 2023, show are available now at NewYearsAtlantis.com. Early access tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve are also on sale now from $299 per person. Tickets for The Chainsmokers’ performance start at $189, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Both events are open to guests and non-guests.

"Since Atlantis opened nearly 25 years ago, the resort has been the leader in producing world-class live concerts and creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and guests. This year's theme of electric glow has allowed our team to pull together some of the most visual entertainment you can imagine. Guests will be amazed and never forget New Year's at Atlantis," Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said in a statement.

