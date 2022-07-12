Last updated: 10:54 AM ET, Tue July 12 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island Extends Summer Sale Through July 20

Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022

Atlantis
An exterior view of Atlantis Paradise Island. (photo via Atlantis Paradise Island)

Travelers thinking of booking a last-minute trip to Atlantis Paradise Island before October 31, 2022 can enjoy taking advantage of the recently extended Summer Sale, which includes a fourth night free and $100 daily resort credit when booked by July 20, 2022.

The summer promotion is available for guests who book four or more nights at The Royal, The Reef or The Coral areas of the resort. They’ll receive 25 percent off their stay with a free fourth night.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Holland America Line Rotterdam at sea

Holland America Line Launches Deal on Late 2022-2023 Cruises

Family enjoying a hike in the Pacific Northwest

US Travel Association Announces Daily Getaways Discount Travel...

Intrepid Group, Intrepid Travel, Intrepid travel USA trips, domestic tours

Save Up To 30% On 2022 Tours with Intrepid Travel Beginning...

Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Offering Limited Time Sale of Up to 70% Off Flights

Guests who book four or more nights at The Cove can also enjoy $100 daily resort credit on top of their free fourth night! The daily resort credit can be used on everything from spa and salon treatments to resort dining and activities.

Both promotions are available for stays through October 31, 2022 when booked prior to July 20, 2022.

The nearly 25-year-old resort is currently undergoing several renovation projects this year, spending millions to update its Royal Tower and Beach Tower rooms and suites, its Atlantis Casino and other areas of the resort.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa entrance

Royal Uno All Inclusive Resort & Spa Debuts in Cancun

Suburban Areas Driving Short-Term Rental Industry Comeback

WorldHotels Adds Four New Hotels in Europe

Marriott Confirms Data Breach at Maryland Hotel

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Extends Grand Opening Booking Promotion

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS