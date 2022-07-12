Atlantis Paradise Island Extends Summer Sale Through July 20
July 12, 2022
Travelers thinking of booking a last-minute trip to Atlantis Paradise Island before October 31, 2022 can enjoy taking advantage of the recently extended Summer Sale, which includes a fourth night free and $100 daily resort credit when booked by July 20, 2022.
The summer promotion is available for guests who book four or more nights at The Royal, The Reef or The Coral areas of the resort. They’ll receive 25 percent off their stay with a free fourth night.
Guests who book four or more nights at The Cove can also enjoy $100 daily resort credit on top of their free fourth night! The daily resort credit can be used on everything from spa and salon treatments to resort dining and activities.
Both promotions are available for stays through October 31, 2022 when booked prior to July 20, 2022.
The nearly 25-year-old resort is currently undergoing several renovation projects this year, spending millions to update its Royal Tower and Beach Tower rooms and suites, its Atlantis Casino and other areas of the resort.
