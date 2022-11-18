Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Cyber Week Sale
November 18, 2022
Atlantis Paradise Island launched its early-access Cyber Week Sale on November 17, offering savings up to 25 percent on select room categories with up to $500 in bonus resort credits for travel between December 1, 2022 and November 1, 2023.
Newsletter subscribers can enjoy the early-access deal on November 17, but it will go live for the general public on November 23. Guests who book five night stays or more can save 20 percent on their accommodations plus an extra resort credit of $250-$500 at The Coral, The Cove, The Royal and The Reef.
Other offers include 25 percent savings for 2 nights or more when booking The Coral with an Air + Hotel package; a $500 resort credit per stay for five nights or more at The Cove; 20 percent off stays at The Reef plus $300 resort credit for six nights or more.
Blackout dates for this Cyber Week Sale promotion include December 27, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
