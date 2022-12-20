Atlantis Paradise Island Launches January Sale
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Claudette Covey December 20, 2022
In commemoration of its 25th anniversary in 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has introduced a January Sale featuring savings of up to 25 percent on stays of up to five nights or more.
The January Sale – which is available to book from January 1-25, 2023, for stays between January 1 and December 15, 2023 – also includes a $250 resort credit for guests staying at The Coral, The Royal or The Reef from June 1-September 30, 2023, and a free fifth night for guests staying at The Cove.
“Guests who are looking to book their 2023 trips now have the opportunity to book early thanks to their January Sale Early Access available from December 25-31,” resort officials said.
In addition to 25 percent off stays of up to five night or more they can also take advantage of a $500 resort credit for stays at The Coral, The Royal or The Reef, a free fifth night for those for accommodated at The Cove and a $500 Cove experience credit.
Atlantis Paradise Island features 21 restaurants and 19 bars and lounge, five distinct resort options and activities for kids of ages. The 170-acre destination resort also includes marine exhibits, waterslides and river rides, 20 swimming areas and four beaches.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS