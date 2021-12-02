Atlantis Paradise Island Now Offers Gift Cards
Hotel & Resort Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas Lacey Pfalz December 02, 2021
Atlantis Paradise Island debuted a new gift card program today, December 2, which can be applied towards accommodations, dining, shopping, the Mandara Spa and more.
Gift cards are available through AtlantisGiftCards.com, where guests who have received a gift card can also check their balance. Gift cards are virtual and can be delivered via email, text or instant messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, as well as Apple Wallet. Gift cards can be purchased for a value of $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000, making them perfect gifts for travelers heading to Atlantis Paradise Island.
In early 2022, Atlantis Paradise Island will also begin selling gift cards in bulk and will begin selling gift cards in a physical plastic option.
The gift cards do not have any blackout dates or expiration dates. To use a gift card, guests can present their gift card upon check-in, charge expenses to their room, or purchase their accommodations ahead of time by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS. Gift cards can’t be used for Atlantis Casino charges.
