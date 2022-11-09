Last updated: 01:54 PM ET, Wed November 09 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Exclusive Singles' Day Package

Patrick Clarke November 09, 2022

Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas
Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. (Photo by Brian Major)

The iconic Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas is celebrating Singles' Day this Friday, November 11 with an exclusive package that can only be booked for a brief 24-hour period.

Available to book on November 11, for stays between November 11, 2022, and March 10, 2023, the promotion is good for a two-night stay at The Reef, a three-night stay at The Royal or a four-night stay at The Coral.

Starting from $1,111 for two guests, all travelers will also receive a $111 resort credit, per room per stay, that they can use for Dolphin Cay experiences, Atlantis LIVE performances, select food and beverage outlets and more.

Keep in mind that package rates are exclusive of taxes, resort fee, and housekeeping gratuities. However, guests can add additional nights at prevailing rates. The promotion does have blackout dates as well, which include Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and President's Day (November 22-24, 2022; December 15-January 1, 2023 and February 16-24, 2023).

To book or for more information, visit atlantisbahamas.com or call 1-800-ATLANTIS.

