Atlantis Paradise Island Unveils Pre- and Post-Cruise Offers

July 29, 2021
Atlantis Paradise Island unveiled pre- and post-cruise offers for Bahamas sailings, which include daily resort credits of $50 and $100, depending on the property selected.
The offer is in effect for stays through November 6, 2021, for bookings through August 31, 2020.
A two-night minimum stay is required.
Guests who choose The Cove or The Reef are eligible for resort credits of $100; those selecting The Coral are eligible for daily credits of $50.
Travelers can also opt for an early 12 p.m. check-in or a late 3 p.m. check-out.
The Cove is Atlantis’ luxury property, which is set between two pristine beaches.
The Reef features residential-style studios and suites, while The Coral serves as Atlantis’ family-friendly hotel.
Travelers cruising roundtrip from Nassau can access offer online or by calling 800-ATLANTIS.
Atlantis Paradis Island is situated on 171 acres and featuring five properties; a wide range of dining and shopping options; five miles of beach; the 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape, multiple pools, slides and river rides; an open-air marine habitat, and more.
