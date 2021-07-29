Last updated: 11:30 AM ET, Thu July 29 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island Unveils Pre- and Post-Cruise Offers

Claudette Covey July 29, 2021

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Atlantis Paradise Island unveiled pre- and post-cruise offers for Bahamas sailings, which include daily resort credits of $50 and $100, depending on the property selected.

The offer is in effect for stays through November 6, 2021, for bookings through August 31, 2020.

A two-night minimum stay is required.

Guests who choose The Cove or The Reef are eligible for resort credits of $100; those selecting The Coral are eligible for daily credits of $50.

Travelers can also opt for an early 12 p.m. check-in or a late 3 p.m. check-out.

The Cove is Atlantis’ luxury property, which is set between two pristine beaches.

The Reef features residential-style studios and suites, while The Coral serves as Atlantis’ family-friendly hotel.

Travelers cruising roundtrip from Nassau can access offer online or by calling 800-ATLANTIS.

Atlantis Paradis Island is situated on 171 acres and featuring five properties; a wide range of dining and shopping options; five miles of beach; the 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape, multiple pools, slides and river rides; an open-air marine habitat, and more.

