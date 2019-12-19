Atlantis Ringing in New Decade With Star-Studded Events
Atlantis, Paradise Island, in The Bahamas has an exciting lineup for New Year’s this year for those still making plans.
Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha, electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Ellen Show’s DJ Tony Okungbowa, and Junior New System of America’s Got Talent fame are all headed to the Caribbean resort for the Party Like a Royal Extravaganza on New Year’s Eve. But, before that, the resort’s exclusive performance engagement with the Jonas Brothers kicks off on December 30. The Grammy-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio will play Atlantis’ Imperial Ballroom as part of the resort’s acclaimed entertainment series, Atlantis LIVE,
Tickets to the exclusive engagement start at $249.
Party Like a Royal Extravaganza, Atlantis’ n New Year’s Eve event will begin at 9:30 p.m. held at the resort’s poolside royal deck, overlooking the Royal Towers, paradise lagoon and 141-acre Aquaventure waterscape.
Tickets to the Party Like a Royal Extravaganza are available by visiting AtlantisNewYears2019.com.
These are not the only NYE events taking place at Atlantis. There are several more for every member of the family.
Kids ages 3-12 can ring in 2020 at the Glitz, Glam and Glo Party—a night of sparkle and glitter that includes life-size games, a speedway track and a glo dance party.
The fun starts at 5:54 p.m. and lasts until midnight at Atlantis Kids Adventures, at The Royal.
Club Rush is home to the coolest tween NYE party. Guests ages 9-13 can party in paradise from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and teens have their own New Year’s event at 007 Mission 2020 a CRUSH Atlantis. This celebration is open to kids ages 13 to 17.
Aura nightclub is also hosting an epic NYE. Guests can book packages to the club’s exclusive event that starts at $1,700 or 4 Admission Tickets, VIP entrance, one bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne and personalized cocktail service. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $120 and include one general admission ticket, complimentary champagne pour and party favors.
Whether guests attend an event or not, they are certainly going to be wowed by Atlantis’ fireworks spectacular by Grucci, which will take place as the clock countdown to midnight.
