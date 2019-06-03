Autograph Collection Hotels to Add 16 Hotels and Resorts by July 2019
Earlier today, Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels brand announced the addition of 16 new properties to its global portfolio of over 170 distinctive, independent hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories by the end of July 2019. The newcomers will consist of boutique hotels and resorts from regions of North American, Europe, and Africa.
Adhering to its principles of hand-selecting distinctive properties, set apart by the passion and personal vision of each hotel’s independent founder, Autograph Collection Hotels promises guests’ experiences to be “Exactly Like Nothing Else”.
"With rapid growth from five hotels to nearly 170 since its launch in 2010, Autograph Collection Hotels is truly a pioneer in the independent hotel space, acting as a gateway to extraordinary and unconventional hotel experiences around the world," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing, Autograph Collection Hotels. "We're delighted to welcome these distinctive new hotels to our curated collection, bringing remarkable new experiences to consumers in additional locations around the globe."
Bolstering its roster of nearly 100 North American properties, Autograph Collection Hotels has already brought two new hotels into the fold in 2019’s first quarter: the Oaklander Hotel in Pittsburgh, and Hotel Northland in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
By July’s end, the company plans to roll out a series of re-imagined historic hotels, such as: The Sinclair in Fort Worth, Texas; Drake Oak Brook Hotel in Oak Brook, Illinois; the Notary Hotel in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Other anticipated U.S. openings by the end of July include The CURRENT Hotel in Tampa, Florida; Envue in Weehawken, New Jersey; and The MC Hotel in Montclair, New Jersey.
Across the pond, the Hotel Bank Opera—an homage to the theatrical magnificence of the nearby Paris Opera Building—opened its doors earlier this year. Also slated for upcoming inclusion is Schloss Lieser, a fairy-tale castle built in 1885 and situated in the Moselle region of Germany. Other expected European additions over the next three months are La Caserne Chanzy Hotel and Spa in Reims, France; The Shelbourne in Dublin, Ireland; and Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic in Montreux Ave des Alpes, Switzerland.
The brand likewise continues to grow its presence in Greece by welcoming Academia of Athens, which will unify aesthetic inspiration drawn from Plato's Three Orders (Science, Philosophy, and Arts) with a boldly modern sensibility. Also joining the collection in Greece will be Aegon Mykonos, a stunning beach resort located on the sands of Kalo Livadi and the ancient site of Delos, where 76 guest rooms are enhanced by private pools, hot tubs, and a spa.
Following the brand’s introduction into South Africa last year, Autograph Collection Hotels is also expanding further into Africa with the Sankara Nairobi, which opened earlier this month with 168 refreshed rooms and suites in the captivating Kenyan capital city. The hotel features immersive rotating African art installations, skillfully crafted Kenyan coffee creations, and offers authentic experiences unique to the locale.
