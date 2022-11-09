Award Winning Caribbean Hotels
Hotel & Resort Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera November 09, 2022
The Travvy Awards honors the best of the best in the industry in various sectors with elite travel advisors voting on the list of candidates for these awards.
This year, over 300 awards were given out.
Many Caribbean hotels won big, but here are some that stand out. (click here for the full list of winners)
Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Hotel Xcaret Arte and La Casa de la Playa
People who frequently travel to Mexico could name countless things they love about the country. From delicious cuisine to rich culture, and everything in between, Mexico continues to draw in visitors from all over the United States.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico provides guests with a taste of the entire country during their stay at the resort, paying a special tribute to the Mayan region. From the moment visitors are welcomed to the property, they are awed by the stunning architecture, naturally built into the tropical Riviera Maya landscapes.
When it comes to gastronomy, the resort highlights authentic Mexican cuisine. Traditional ingredients reflecting centuries of ancestral and cultural legacy are used to offer unforgettable menu items. Guests’ taste buds are taken on a journey as they enjoy unique meals at all the restaurants.
The entertainment puts a focus on Mexican culture, and the Xcaret Mexico Spectacular Show takes guests on a journey through history. Starting at the pre-Hispanic era, the show travels through the Spanish conquest, Colonial times, the Independence of Mexico and the Revolution, arriving at present-day Mexico to finish.
As guests retire to their rooms each night, they are even greeted with a locally handcrafted item placed in their suite during turndown service.
Here's a full breakdown of Grupo Xcaret's nine Travvy Awards:
—Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Mexico: Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Gold)
—Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Mexico: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Spa & Wellness Resort – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Gold)
—Best Water Park – Mexico: Xcaret Park (Gold)
—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Spa & Wellness: La Casa de la Playa (Silver)
—Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort: Hotel Xcaret Arte (Bronze)
—Best All-Inclusive Resort – Hotel Xcaret Mexico (Bronze)
—Best All-Inclusive – Overall: La Casa de la Playa (Bronze)
Sandals Grande Saint Lucia
Another ideal destination for couples is the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia. Here they will find some of the best white-sand beaches on the island as well as Pigeon Island National Park.
Sandals Grande St Lucian won a Travvy Award (gold) in the category of Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Caribbean. The resort is located in Rodney Bay and is an ideal place for couples. The resort caters only to adults and has stunning views of the coasts of Pigeon Island. There are 12 restaurants, five pools, three whirlpools, seven bars (including a swim-up bar) and—a highlight for couples—overwater bungalows.
The resort also offers Stay at 1, Play at 3 exchange privileges, which means guests can visit the Sandals Halcyon Beach and Sandals Regency La Toc during their stay as well.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
The adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana offers an experiential escape where everything is tailored to heighten the senses, relax the mind and invigorate the body. This resort received the Travvy Award (Gold) as the Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort - Caribbean.
Guests will find relaxing aromatherapy scents wafting throughout the resort’s indoor areas, providing relaxation in every room. Each of its modern 347 guestrooms offers Molton Brown amenities and Nespresso machines to help make every night and morning as satisfying as they can be.
With eleven different room categories, including a large number of swim-up rooms, a trip to the pool to swim some laps is usually only a few steps away. The Luna Suite, the largest suite at the resort, even includes a private pool.
Small, tucked-away Zen spaces with waterfalls, lush greenery, hammocks and other amenities also help guests breathe deeply and exhale all the stress they’ve been carrying. These spaces can be found throughout the resort’s outdoor areas.
The Feel Harmony Spa, a member of Prestige Partner Natura Bisse, offers upscale wellness activities like aromatherapy rituals, hydrotherapy, a menu of massages as well as a sauna, steam room and pool for guests to enjoy.
Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya
Escape into luxury at Secrets Akumal, a resort that won the Travvy Award (Gold) in the category of Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort - Mexico. Ideally located in the heart of the Riviera Maya along the famed white-sand Akumal beach, this all-inclusive resort fuses elegant and original design with elements of nature.
With a Mayan name meaning “place of the turtle,” this AAA Four Diamond resort is renowned for its beautiful beach, calm Caribbean waters and green sea turtle population, making it an oasis for snorkeling, kayaking, and other resort activities. Secrets Akumal offers an adults-only romantic, picturesque hideaway with winding walkways, secluded pools and world-class spa, all complete with our signature Unlimited-Luxury experience.
Secrets Resorts & Spas are committed to redefining and elevating the all-inclusive resort experience. With Unlimited-Luxury everything is included with your stay, from best-in-class service and gourmet restaurants and top-shelf drinks to endless day and nighttime activities. Whether for a luxurious tropical getaway, or the setting for your idyllic wedding in Mexico, Secrets Akumal provides the ultimate backdrop for unparalleled pampering, romantic rendezvous and lasting memories.
A romantic getaway at Secrets includes mesmerizing ocean views, gourmet room service or walks on the beach at sunset. It’s also the experience of spending time alone together and being enveloped by luxury, concierge services and pure indulgences. Secrets Akumal is a tropical paradise and the idyllic place for you to reconnect with lavish suites, flawless dining and limitless drinks, endless activities day or night and romantic celebrations. Your only distraction will be the sound of the ocean’s waves.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Punta Cana Your Way With Melia Hotels International
For more information on Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS