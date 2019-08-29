Award-Winning Turks & Caicos Resort Unveils Fall Promos
The Sands at Grace Bay announced two great ways to save on end of summer and fall stays, featuring savings of up to 30 percent. The award-winning resort additionally launched its No-Hassle, 100% Refund Policy, in the event of a Hurricane. Developed to offer guests the ultimate “peace of mind” guarantee, the new policy states that if the threat of a hurricane prevents travel to Providenciales, or otherwise interferes with the guest’s vacation, the luxury hospitality group will offer a 100% refund of any unused portion of the resort stay, no questions asked.
The End of Summer and Fall Promos Include:
Save 30% off rack rates for stays between Sept 1 - Oct 9, 2019
Travelers can save 30% off rack rates for stays between Sept 1 - Oct 9, 2019 for new bookings made now through October 9, 2019 for travel between September 1 and October 9, 2019 and receive 30% off rack rates. This promotion applies to all room categories excluding Studio Courtyard and is not combinable with any other promotions. This offer applies to new bookings only. Not applicable for groups. Not transferable, nor redeemable for cash. Blackout dates may apply. Promo Code 30OFF must be presented when booking. This offer is valid from Sept 1, 2019 to Oct 9, 2019.
Save 15% for stays between Aug 1 - Dec 19, 2019
Travelers can book now through December 19, 2019 for travel between August 1 and December 19, 2019 and receive 15% off. This promotion applies to One Bedroom Suites and Higher and is not combinable with any other promotions. This offer applies to new bookings only. Not applicable for groups. Not transferable, nor redeemable for cash. Blackout dates may apply. Promo Code 15OFF2019 must be presented when booking. This offer is valid from Aug 1, 2019 to Dec 19, 2019.
Hurricane Season Policy
The Sands at Grace Bay offers a No-Hassle, 100% Refund Policy, in the event of a hurricane threat during the Hurricane Season, June 1 - November 30.
If the threat of a hurricane prevents travel to Providenciales, or otherwise interferes with our guest’s vacation, we will offer a 100% refund of any unused portion of the resort stay, no questions asked.
Our policy is liberal, generous and easy to understand: If the NOAA National Hurricane Center says that Turks and Caicos Islands are under a Hurricane Watch or Warning and inside the “3-Day (72-hour) Zone of uncertainty, inside the white cone” for a Hurricane (code “H”) or Major Hurricane (code “M”), guests may elect to cancel their stay and receive a full refund. The policy is in effect for Hurricane only, not for lesser impacting Tropical Storms.
Tropical Storm Warning: If the Turks and Caicos Islands are under a “Tropical Storm” warning and this impacts guest’s ability to travel to the island, they can elect to receive a credit for a return stay of the same value, valid for one year. There will be no refunds issued for Tropical Storms.
Pre-arrival Cancellations: Guests who choose to cancel the entire duration of the trip due to Hurricane conditions (based on terms and conditions outlined) will be fully refunded with no cancellation penalties.
In-House Guests Departing Early: Guests who choose to depart early from Turks and Caicos will be credited for the “unused nights” and fully refunded.
Missed Flights and/or Delayed Arrivals: If hurricane conditions cause guests to miss a flight, and/or otherwise arrive one or more days late to the resort, guests will receive a full refund for any such days, or you may have the option of extending your vacation to the original planned time, based on availability. Airline ticket holders are subject to the airlines’ policies and guidelines.
Evacuation Orders: In the event that the Turks and Caicos government issues a mandatory evacuation order, guests will receive a full refund of any days for which they are unable to use the resort resulting from the evacuation order. Guests who are unable to depart due to airport closures will be offered a distressed rate, IF the hurricane makes landfall resulting in a disruption of services at the resort.
Post-Hurricane Damage: If the resort is damaged by a hurricane and is temporarily uninhabitable while repairs are being performed, guests will receive a full refund of those days booked.
Confirmed guests who wish to cancel their reservation under this Hurricane Guarantee must contact their travel professional who booked their vacation package directly and specifically reference this Hartling Group Hurricane Guarantee policy.
Travel agents receive ten percent commissions for bookings made at The Sands at Grace Bay.
More information on the resorts current promotions and its hurricane season policy can be found online at www.thesandstc.com.
SOURCE: The Sands at Grace Bay press release.
