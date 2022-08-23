Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa to Reopen Nov. 22
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey August 23, 2022
Effective Nov. 22, 2022, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts’ Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa will begin welcoming guests again.
The family-friendly all-inclusive resort, which is set in Samana, Dominican Republic, is equipped with 284 guestrooms, two pools, five restaurants and four bars.
“We’re pleased to welcome back visitors to one of our beloved properties and continue expanding our offerings in Dominican Republic,” said Lluisa Salord, senior vice president global sales, contracting & distribution.
“Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa is an ideal destination for those looking to discover nature and experience the authentic Dominican Republic.
“Guests can savor the best views from their room and guests staying between December and March may even spot humpback whales that visit the area during that season.”
As a Grand category Bahia Principe property, guests are privy to unlimited non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, unlimited Wi-Fi, three a la carte restaurant dinners during a weeklong stay, lounge chairs, beach umbrellas and towel service, pools and one hour per day of paddle surf, kayaks or snorkeling.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
What Not to Miss When Staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
-
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS