Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo Reopens Following $10 Million Facelift
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Claudette Covey December 18, 2020
Bahia Hotel & Resorts’ Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo in Samana, Dominican Republic, has reopened following a $10 million renovation.
“The property, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary next year, was not on the roster to undergo extensive updates, but after experiencing a fire on-site while closed and evaluating its value in the region as well as for the local community, we decided to make this substantial investment and bring it back for all to experience and enjoy,” said Isabel Pinero, vice president of marketing and & communications at de Grupo Pinero, Bahia Hotel & Resorts’ parent company.
The Mirror of the Sea renovation concept capitalized on the resort’s surrounding beachfront setting. The property itself is designed as a quaint coastal town with a central square, which serves as the heart of the resort.
In all, Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo features six restaurants, two pools with water beds and wet bars, a wellness spa, a children’s waterpark, a Kid’s Club and a theater.
Travelers will be able to take advantage of Bahia Principe’s new digitized features including pre-check-in, express checkout, restaurant and activities reservations, monitoring at the Kids Club and more.
Bahia Principe has also instituted rigorous health and safety protocols throughout the property.
For more information on Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS