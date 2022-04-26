Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Happiness Sale of the Year
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Lacey Pfalz April 26, 2022
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has begun its second Happiness Sale promotion of 2022, with discounts of up to 60 percent, up to $1,630 in resort credits and much more.
The Happiness Sale begins April 27th and ends May 11, 2022, for travel through January 1, 2023.
Bahia Principe’s twenty all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Spain are participating, offering discounts of up to 60 percent on bookings. Some resorts also offer a free stay for the first child booked depending on travel dates. Through the Trip Enhancer program, guests who book four nights can receive up to $1,200 in resort credit, while those who book seven nights can receive up to $1,630.
Resort credits can be used towards room upgrades, shopping, exclusive dining, beverages, gold, photoshoots, spa treatments and more.
“U.S. travelers will once more have the opportunity to experience some of the best all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean and Mexico,” said Dennis Vondenhoff - VP Sales & Marketing for USA & Canada at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.
“Our hotels are customized so that our guests can live different experiences, whether they like traveling with their family and friends, or if they like to take on exciting solo adventures, we have anything they need. Since it’s a limited-time offer, we strongly recommend booking sooner rather than later to reserve your spot and save big.”
For more information or to book, please contact your preferred travel advisor or click here.
