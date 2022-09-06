Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Offering Third Happiness Sale of the Year
Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Lacey Pfalz September 06, 2022
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is now offering its third Happiness Sale of the year with discounts on stays of up to 55 percent off, a free stay for the first child and up to $1,630 in resort credit.
The Happiness Sale is available to book from September 7 through the 21st for travel from September 7, 2022 through December 23, 2023 and includes a free cancellation and modification policy. The seventeen participating resorts are located in the Caribbean and Mexico.
Those who book a 4-night stay can receive up to $1,200 in resort credit, while those who book 7-night stays can enjoy up to $1,630 in resort credit with the Trip Enhancer program.
Additionally, My Bahia Principe loyalty rewards members can receive up to 12 percent more off their stays in addition to the initial up to 55 percent discount.
“U.S. travelers will once more have the opportunity to experience some of the best all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean and Mexico,” said Dennis Vondenhoff - VP Sales & Marketing for USA & Canada at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. “Our hotels are customized so that our guests can live different experiences, whether they like traveling with their family and friends, or if they like to take on exciting solo adventures, we have anything they need. Since it’s a limited-time offer, we strongly recommend booking sooner rather than later to reserve your spot and save big.”
