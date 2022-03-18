Last updated: 11:45 AM ET, Fri March 18 2022

Bahia Principe Launches Limited Time Sale

Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Lacey Pfalz March 18, 2022

Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo
Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo. (photo via Bahia Principe)

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has launched a St. Patrick’s Day sale for all of its resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, with discounts up to 50 percent off all-inclusive packages now through March 25.

Travelers can book their participating resort stay now through April 25, 2022, for travel from March 11 through October 31, 2022. Savings include up to 50 percent off all-inclusive packages, plus the first child is free at some participating resorts.

Guests who belong to the My Bahia Principe Loyalty Program can earn an additional 10 percent discount; travelers can register now before they book to receive the added discount if they’re not currently members of the program.

Bahia Principe is also allowing for 100 percent free cancellations and zero change fees if a traveler’s trip must change for any reason.

Participating Bahia Principe resort destinations include Punta Cana, La Romana, Samana, Runaway Bay and the Riviera Maya.

Lacey Pfalz
