Bahia Principe Launches Limited Time Sale
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has launched a St. Patrick’s Day sale for all of its resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, with discounts up to 50 percent off all-inclusive packages now through March 25.
Travelers can book their participating resort stay now through April 25, 2022, for travel from March 11 through October 31, 2022. Savings include up to 50 percent off all-inclusive packages, plus the first child is free at some participating resorts.
Bahia Principe is also allowing for 100 percent free cancellations and zero change fees if a traveler’s trip must change for any reason.
