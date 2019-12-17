Bahia Principe Unveils Corporate Rebranding
WHY IT RATES: The brand is adapting its image and strategy to better reflect its history and the exciting experiences still to come.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts—the leading all-inclusive hotel brand with properties in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and Spain—has unveiled a comprehensive corporate rebranding under parent company Grupo Pinero. Highlighting the brand’s evolution and steady growth, Grupo Pinero aims to strengthen its foundation while maintaining its family essence.
The corporate rebranding is reflected in the brand’s new campaign, “So Much to Come,” including a new logo where the sun, the company’s motif for the past 20 years, has been transformed into a balanced, symmetrical, solid but light anagram that symbolizes union, teamwork, dynamism, excellence and celebration.
“This evolution corresponds to our desire and driving purpose to continue to create exciting experiences,” said Grupo Pinero CEO Encarna Pinero. “In recent years, we have adapted our services to the demands of the market and we believe it is time to adapt our strategy and our image to a new model that better reflects not only what we are today but also where we are heading, and we will do it without losing sight of where we have come from and our family essence, which has allowed us to become a benchmark in the international tourism sector."
40 Years and “So Much to Come!”
With a 40-year history, Grupo Pinero is made up of three Business Units: Living Resorts, which includes its hotels, residences, and golf courses; Travels, which includes tour operators Soltour and Coming2; and Services, which carry out its services at each destination.
To consolidate the brand’s positioning, reinforce its family essence and advocate for its sustainable developments, Grupo Pinero will work with three key strategic axes: Innovation and Development, to develop global projects that strengthen and leverage the link between group companies; Digitalization, to implement tools that allow closer interaction with consumers and greater knowledge of their behavior; and Sustainability, to re-affirm the brand’s long-term commitment and active contribution toward the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). These three axes will work cohesively to provide and improve the consumer experience.
