Banyan Tree Mayakoba Renovation Meets With Rave Reviews
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 19, 2021
The recent debut of Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s 34 new Beachfront Pool Suites and reimagined Sands Beach Club are being met with rave reviews from guests, said the property’s manager, Peter Hechler.
“The feedback from guests regarding the overall expansion has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.
“The Beachfront Pool Suites redefine private accommodations, and guests enjoy the direct beach access they provide. Guests love Sands Beach Club, which has become the vibrant heart of the property.”
The addition of the new suites and beach club are part of a $50 million renovation, which will be capped by the unveiling of two-story, 2,385-square-foot overwater villas scheduled to debut in August 2021.
One of the most distinguishing characteristics of the redesign is the way in which it capitalizes on the property’s natural landscape.
“The new Beachfront Pool Suites soak in Mayakoba’s natural surroundings of turquoise sea, meandering waterways, plush lagoons and mangrove forests,” Hechler said.
“Harmony and integration of these indoor-outdoor areas are achieved with a neutral palette of local materials such as chukum, a limestone-based stucco, and tropical woods combined with marble.”
Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s new suites measure between 1,740 and 3,155 square feet, and are equipped with interior patios, outdoor showers and whirlpool bathtubs, and a solarium with a heated private plunge pool.
The Beachfront Pool Suites “are ideal for all kinds of travelers,” Hechler said, including “couples seeking an idyllic honeymoon destination” and “those who are looking to celebrate a romantic occasion.”
The suites are also appealing to “small families looking to be on the beachside,” he added.
“The Sands Beach Club is a favorite among guests,” he said.
It features an expanded oceanfront pool, restaurant and adjacent raw bar, beachfront lounge, a larger interactive Rangers Club for kids and beachside massage rooms operated by Banyan Tree Spa.
In other developments, Hechler noted that the wider dissemination of vaccines in the U.S. is contributing to a steady rise in business for Banyan Tree Mayakoba.
“With demand rising, price sensitivity has decreased in travelers. We are finally getting some group bookings, after a year hiatus,” he said.
“The outcome for this year looks positive for both the hotel and the destination, and we are working hard to keep our guests safe and happy.”
Banyan Tree Mayakoba is located on Mexico’s Riviera Maya on 620 private acres featuring landscape of lagoons, beaches and jungle in a complex that includes Andaz Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba and Rosewood Mayakoba.
