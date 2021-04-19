Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Mon April 19 2021

Banyan Tree Mayakoba Renovation Meets With Rave Reviews

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 19, 2021

Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s new Sands Beach Club
Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s new Sands Beach Club. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

The recent debut of Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s 34 new Beachfront Pool Suites and reimagined Sands Beach Club are being met with rave reviews from guests, said the property’s manager, Peter Hechler.

“The feedback from guests regarding the overall expansion has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

ADVERTISING
A new Beachfront Pool Suite.
A new Beachfront Pool Suite. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

“The Beachfront Pool Suites redefine private accommodations, and guests enjoy the direct beach access they provide. Guests love Sands Beach Club, which has become the vibrant heart of the property.”

The addition of the new suites and beach club are part of a $50 million renovation, which will be capped by the unveiling of two-story, 2,385-square-foot overwater villas scheduled to debut in August 2021.

The pool at the Sands Beach Club
The pool at the Sands Beach Club. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of the redesign is the way in which it capitalizes on the property’s natural landscape.

“The new Beachfront Pool Suites soak in Mayakoba’s natural surroundings of turquoise sea, meandering waterways, plush lagoons and mangrove forests,” Hechler said.

“Harmony and integration of these indoor-outdoor areas are achieved with a neutral palette of local materials such as chukum, a limestone-based stucco, and tropical woods combined with marble.”

Banyan Tree Mayakoba’s new suites measure between 1,740 and 3,155 square feet, and are equipped with interior patios, outdoor showers and whirlpool bathtubs, and a solarium with a heated private plunge pool.

Sands Beach Club restaurant
Sands Beach Club restaurant. (photo via Banyan Tree Mayakoba)

The Beachfront Pool Suites “are ideal for all kinds of travelers,” Hechler said, including “couples seeking an idyllic honeymoon destination” and “those who are looking to celebrate a romantic occasion.”

The suites are also appealing to “small families looking to be on the beachside,” he added.

“The Sands Beach Club is a favorite among guests,” he said.

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Exterior rendering of the new Resorts World Las Vegas complex.

Resorts World Las Vegas To Officially Open June 24

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun.

New Hyatt Ziva Resort Planned for Mexico’s Riviera...

Hotel Suite living room with avant garde furnishing in marble and blond wood with view of Puget Sound

Lotte Hotels Expands in US With New Opening in Seattle

Rendering of the Talk Shop Bar and Lounge at Caption by Hyatt Memphis.

Hyatt Announces Plans for Caption by Hyatt Development in Memphis

Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites.

Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites Opens in the Heart of Santa...

It features an expanded oceanfront pool, restaurant and adjacent raw bar, beachfront lounge, a larger interactive Rangers Club for kids and beachside massage rooms operated by Banyan Tree Spa.

In other developments, Hechler noted that the wider dissemination of vaccines in the U.S. is contributing to a steady rise in business for Banyan Tree Mayakoba.

“With demand rising, price sensitivity has decreased in travelers. We are finally getting some group bookings, after a year hiatus,” he said.

“The outcome for this year looks positive for both the hotel and the destination, and we are working hard to keep our guests safe and happy.”

Banyan Tree Mayakoba is located on Mexico’s Riviera Maya on 620 private acres featuring landscape of lagoons, beaches and jungle in a complex that includes Andaz Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba and Rosewood Mayakoba.

For more information on Mexico, Riviera Maya

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Exterior rendering of the new Resorts World Las Vegas complex.

Resorts World Las Vegas To Officially Open June 24

New Hyatt Ziva Resort Planned for Mexico’s Riviera Cancun Region

Experience All-Inclusive Luxury in Playa del Carmen

Hyatt Regency Aruba Offering 4th Night Free Promotion Through June

Two Hawaiian Outrigger Properties Are Giving Unsatisfied Guests Free Stays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS