Banyan Tree to Debut First Bahamas Resort
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 20, 2020
Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts will break ground on its first property in the Bahamas and Caribbean region – Banyon Tree illa Bimini Resort & Residences – in spring 2020.
The ultra-luxury resort will be situated on 40 acres in Bimini, Bahamas, spanning three private islands. It will feature 50 Maldives-style overwater bungalows and 54 luxury residences.
Accommodations will include private terraces and plunge pools, which are Banyon Tree signature features.
The property will also feature culinary pop-up experiences with music, as well as meditation sessions at the Banyon Tree Spa.
“As our first luxury resort in the Bahamas, Banyan Tree illa Bahamas will showcase the best of our brand’s ethos of creating a ‘Sanctuary for the Senses,’ while deeply connecting with the environment and local culture,” said Peter Hechler, head of regional operations MENA at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. “This also represents our group’s continued strategic intent to expand into the Americas, a part of the world we have a great affinity for.”
The resort’s design is being overseen by Oppenheim Architecture + Design and landscape architect Raymond Jungles.
Banyon Tree illa Bimini Resort & Residences can be reached via a 20-minute flight from Miami.
Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts encompass four brands that include 49 properties in 24 countries.
For more information, visit https://illabimini.com.
