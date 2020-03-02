Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort Offers $200 Resort Credit
Hotel & Resort Barcelo Hotel Group March 02, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers headed to the Dominican Republic can take advantage of this offer now through March 31, 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, located in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, is inviting travelers to discover a summery state of mind. The property, comprised of Barceló Bávaro Palace and the adults-only Barceló Bávaro Beach, has introduced a special “Leap Into Summer” resort discount promotion, available now through March 31, 2020, with a travel window from April 1 – June 30, 2020.
Upon check-in, guests will receive a $200 USD resort credit, which can be applied to get up to 50 percent off at several of Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort’s best attractions, including:
—U-Spa – This state-of-the-art health and wellness center boasts an open-air pool with water-based therapies, cosmetic treatments, hydrotherapy, sauna and steam baths, Vichy baths, hot tubs, private treatment rooms and a terrace with sun loungers or chair loungers.
—Pirates Island – Barceló Bávaro Palace’s family-friendly waterpark is packed with pools, waterslides and pirate-themed attractions.
—La Comedie Restaurant – The décor of this charming French restaurant is inspired by the Guignol marionettes from Lyon at the end of the XVIII century. Here, guests will enjoy authentic French cuisine, as well as an extensive wine list.
—Romantic Dinner on the Beach – Turn up the romance during your Punta Cana escape with a toes-in-the-sand dining experience with the one you love.
—Bowling – The resort’s Strikers activity center offers several lanes for family and friends to perfect their bowling techniques.
Book now at bavaro@barcelo.com or + 1 (800) BARCELO.
Coupon not cumulative or valid when combined with any other offers. Offer subject to changes without prior notice. Terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.
From a couples getaway and family vacation to a destination wedding or large group, Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort features over 1,900 rooms, up to 13 dining experiences, five swimming pools, 24-hour casino, a theatre, a water park for children, the state-of-the-art U-Spa, a world-class convention center, The Lakes Barceló Golf Course and more.
For those seeking a more elevated experience, the resort’s Premium Level accommodations offer our best views, unlimited access to our specialty restaurants and 24-hour room service, and our Family Club offers two-bedroom accommodations, special mini-bar for families and exclusive check-in.
SOURCE: Barcelo Hotel Group press release.
