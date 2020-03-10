Barceló Hotel Group Launches Travel Industry Sales Companion Platform
As part of its ongoing efforts to provide travel professionals with the tools they need to succeed, Barceló Hotel Group has invested in and launched a new agent enablement platform for North America in partnership with TravPRO Mobile. The Barceló Hotel Group Sales Companion solution will provide agents the ability to access critical selling information anytime, anywhere, across web, tablet and smartphones for both iOS and Android.
“The Barceló Hotel Group Sales is committed to investing in resources that help travel professionals do their jobs,” said Juan Perez Sosa, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Barceló Hotel Group - USA. “Our new mobile app has been designed to help agents easily discover and sell Barceló like a pro, anytime or anywhere.”
Mobile sales enablement is still a relatively new concept within the travel space, picking up where training leaves off. The Barceló Hotel Group Mobile Sales Companion provides 24-hour/365-day access to critical product information, empowering many more agents with the knowledge they need to close additional business. The app features all-new content that is updated regularly and easily shareable, allowing users and their customers to explore the Barceló brand.
The Barceló Hotel Group Sales Companion is available via Web, the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and runs in tandem with the hotel group’s Barceló Pro Rewards program. Unveiled in early 2019, the program is designed to reward travel advisor efforts with cash and rewards, plus points which can be redeemed towards complimentary room nights and gift cards at any Barceló Hotel Group property in Latin America and the Caribbean.
