Barcelo Bavaro Palace Introduces Second Child Stays Free Promotion
Hotel & Resort Barcelo Hotel Group February 11, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Families can save on trips to the Dominican Republic through June 2020. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
For families in need of an escape, the all-inclusive vacation is the easiest and most stress-free option. And now it’s also among the most affordable options, thanks to Barcelo Bavaro Palace’s second child stays free offer, available for guests booking the Family Junior Suite Premium Level through June 30, 2020.
The offer includes such exclusive benefits as:
—Two-bedroom accommodations with a special mini-bar for families
—Free Wi-Fi access
—Free access to Pirates Island water park
—Private check-in and check-out at the resort’s Premium Level lounge
—Complimentary late check-out (subject to availability)
—Exclusive concierge, buffet breakfast, canapes, drinks and personalized services at the Premium Level lounge
—24-hour VIP room service
—Exclusive amenities
—Access to all a-la-carte restaurants without charge or limitation
—Free daily access to the U-Spa hydrotherapy circuit Book now at bavaro@barcelo.com or 1-800-BARCELO.
The offer is not combinable nor cumulative with other offers and is subject to change without notice. The offer is subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions and subject to blackout. It does not apply for Easter.
Located beachside in Punta Cana, Barcelo Bavaro Palace is an all-ages year-round playground that forms part of Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort.
Kids will love the Barcy Kids Club, including mini-golf, arts-and-crafts and much more, all supervised by trained professionals. They’ll also have the chance to make a splash at two water parks, each packed with slides and wave pools.
Adults can unwind at the world-class U-Spa Wellness and Fitness Center, offering maximum comfort and relaxation via a range of treatments.
There’s also an adults-only pool, which is just right for soaking up the sun. For parents that are looking for a little more, the Premium Level benefit grants them access to the adult’s only Barcelo Bavaro Beach.
Good to know: The Barcy Kids Club is open until midnight, so parents can enjoy a romantic night out, whether enjoying a little glamour at the 24-hour Casino Bavaro, a candlelit dinner at Chez Gourmet or La Brisa in an adult’s only ambiance, dancing at Bavaro Nightclub or an exciting Vegas-style show at the Gran Teatro Bavaro.
“Barcelo Bavaro Palace lets every member of the family live out his or her dream vacation, including plenty of options for family togetherness,” said Javier Cordero, general manager of Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort. “Our Strikers activity center and sports bar is a fantastic all-ages spot to grab a quick bite, enjoy refreshing drinks, dance to great music and take advantage of fun bowling lanes. A fan favorite is our Escape Room; perfect for puzzle-loving families and offers a series of challenging clues that lead to freedom.”
The whole family will be accommodated in heavenly comfort and exclusivity, thanks to the Premium Level Family Junior Suites, measuring 1,045 square feet with separate bedrooms and panoramic views of the ocean and/or gardens.
Contact a travel professional to learn more.
SOURCE: Barcelo Hotel Group press release.
