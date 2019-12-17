Barcelo Maya Riviera and Arena Now Open
WHY IT RATES: When visiting Riviera Maya and looking for a dream vacation, the new Barcelo adults-only resort is a dream come true.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Barceló Maya Riviera welcomed its first guests on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, to a new world of all-inclusive adults-only luxury and excitement. The all-suite resort in Mexico’s spectacular Riviera Maya is the latest addition to the renowned Barceló Maya Grand Resort complex, joining Barceló Maya Palace, Barceló Maya Beach, Barceló Maya Caribe, Barceló Maya Colonial and Barceló Maya Tropical.
The resort complex also unveiled the new Barceló Maya Arena, which is poised to become Riviera Maya’s best meetings and events venue. With a capacity to host up to 8,000 attendees, it offers more than 190,000 square feet of customizable multi-purpose space for expos, conventions and events.
“We’re closing the year with multiple recognitions for the hard work and efforts by our Barceló Maya Grand Resort property team” said Stefania Ballotta, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barceló Maya Grand Resort. “We are confident this new all-inclusive, adults-only offering will elevate our property to new levels of service and offer an unmatched vacation experience for our guests.”
With the opening of Barceló Maya Riviera, Barceló Hotel Group ratifies its commitment to Mexico, boosting the development of the market and the promotion of sustainable tourism. The Spanish hotel chain has established itself in Mexico as the third largest foreign hotel company in the country, with a total of 22 hotels and 8,901 rooms.
Barceló Maya Riviera Quick Facts
—Barceló Maya Riviera boasts 850 exclusive and sophisticated rooms, and more than half of them offer spectacular ocean panoramas.
—With 110 swim-up suites, the new property features hot tubs in all guestroom balconies, minibars with free daily refills of snacks and drinks, “L’Occitane en Provence” amenities, and double or super king-sized beds.
—The resort’s pool complex includes four sprawling pools, including a swim-up pool bar and the largest infinity pool in the area.
—The four specialty restaurants available on property offer a diverse array of cuisine, including authentic Mexican cuisine, French fine dining, and classic Italian dishes. The property also features a Japanese/Nikkei restaurant with 10 Teppanyaki tables and one Robatayaki table for fireside cooking.
—Guests can enjoy cocktails, wine, beer and appetizers at one of five bars, including a refreshing poolside bar and an exceptional lobby bar.
—During their stay, guests will be surrounded by beautiful artwork by Mexican artist Julie Sassón, which will be on display throughout some of the resort’s main public spaces.
—Guests who stay at the Barceló Maya Riviera will have easy access to everything on offer at the other five resorts within Barceló Maya Grand Resort. The overall experience includes 22 restaurants, 10 pools, three theatres, three water parks, a bowling alley – and the new Ventura Fly & Ride Park, featuring thrilling rides and experiences.
Authorities of the naval sector of Cozumel, as well as government representatives of the State of Quintana Roo and the Municipality of Solidaridad were witnesses in a symbolic inaugural act that took place at Barceló Maya Riviera on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
SOURCE: Barcelo Hotel Group press release.
