Baros Maldives Celebrates a Blissful Festive Season
Hotel & Resort November 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: During the month of December the resort will host holiday galas, offer rejuvenating spa treatments and provide guests with opportunities to give back.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Travelers looking for or an off-the-grid holiday setting should consider visiting Baros Maldives during December as the stunning resort island transforms into a magical paradise.
The Festive Season programming offered all month long allows guests to enjoy unique dining experiences, new year-new you spa treatments and opportunities to give back.
Guests will embark on a culinary journey with Baros’ themed dinners, live jazz performances and evening events at its iconic restaurants. Special buffet dinners include Grills of the World Barbecue, Tastes of Asia and the Maldivian Experience.
Those looking to dine on the holidays will enjoy the Festive Gourmet Gala dinners on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which begin with a sunset cocktail hour on a private sandbank, followed by a gourmet meal at the Lighthouse Restaurant.
Couples seeking to reset this holiday season and prepare for the new year will enjoy the Serenity Spa’s “Serenity Immersion” holiday treatment designed to explore the depths of utter relaxation together. The Maldivian ceremony will ease away all tensions from the past year, leaving guests refreshed and rejuvenated for 2020.
In the spirit of giving, Baros encourages travelers to give back to their environment through their coral rejuvenation project, led by in-house marine biologists.
During the festive season, Baros’ resident marine biologist will conduct daily nature walks and swims to allow guests to learn more about the ecosystems on and surrounding the island.
SOURCE: Baros Maldives
For more information on Maldives
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS