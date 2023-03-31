Last updated: 10:39 AM ET, Fri March 31 2023

Beaches Resorts Expands Autism Program With Sensory Guides

Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Donald Wood March 31, 2023

Beaches Resorts debuts all-new Sensory Guides ahead of Autism Acceptance Month.
Beaches Resorts debuts all-new Sensory Guides ahead of Autism Acceptance Month. (photo via Beaches Resorts Media)

Beaches Resorts announced the expansion of its autism program with the release of all-new Sensory Guides.

Developed by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the Sensory Guides allow caregivers and guests with cognitive disabilities to more comfortably navigate the on-resort experience based on specific sensory needs.

The Sensory Guides consist of extensive resort maps with public areas, such as the Beaches Resorts’ pools, dining spaces and sports hubs, rated on a 1-10 scale of sensory stimulation.

Debuting ahead of Autism Acceptance Month, the Sensory Guides add to the offerings designed to create an inclusive vacation experience for guests with cognitive disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“At Beaches Resorts, the word 'inclusive' has dual meanings – one speaks to our business model, and the other speaks to our mission,” Group Manager Joel Ryan said. “Our enduring commitment to do more in this very important space, and to do it better, has inspired many new programs across our resorts to create a vacation experience that's safe and comfortable for all.”

“This month, and year-round, we're proud to see and hear from guests who, time and time again, trust to bring their families to a Beaches Resort,” Ryan continued.

Beaches Resorts is home to the Caribbean's first advanced autism-friendly kids camps and was the first all-inclusive resort company in the world to complete the IBCCES and Autism Certification process.

In addition, the resort company is set to host its first-ever dedicated autism week for loyalty members and guests, inviting families with children on the spectrum to come together at Beaches Ocho Rios in Jamaica from October 9-13.

