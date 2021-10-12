Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Tue October 12 2021

Beaches Resorts Wants to Make Your Grandparent the Next TikTok Star

Lacey Pfalz October 12, 2021

Beaches Ocho Rios
PHOTO: An overview of Beaches Ocho Rios (photo via Beaches Resorts)

Beaches Resorts has launched the new Beaches GrandEscapes sweepstakes inviting family members to post a TikTok video of their grandparent for the chance to win a five-night vacation to any Beaches Resort in Jamaica or Turks & Caicos, as well as a TikTok tutorial from the ‘granfluencer,’ @ourfilipinograndma.

The sweepstakes will be held now through November 11, 2021. Family members can post a TikTok video of their grandparent with the hashtag #BeachesGrandEscapes and tag @BeachesResorts to be included in the sweepstakes.

The new sweepstakes was launched in conjunction with the new Beaches GrandEscapes, which focuses on grandkids and grandparents spending more time together after so much time apart during the pandemic. Families who book stays five nights or more now through January 9, 2022 for travel in the fall of 2022 can enjoy a family photoshoot, a free Sesame Street Character Breakfast for younger children, a two-person manicure or a Catamaran Cruise for two.

“At Beaches, family time is everything. We recognize the difficult year it’s been, especially for many grandparents who in recent times couldn’t see their grandchildren often or, in some cases, not at all. We want families to make up for those missed moments, and what better backdrop to do that than our beautiful Caribbean,” said Joel Ryan, Director of Theme Entertainment at Beaches Resorts. “Our mission is for families to create lasting memories together, and because our resorts have something for everyone, our GrandEscapes are a sure way to put the Grand back in Grandparent.”

To enter the sweepstakes, please click here.

