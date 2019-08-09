Belle Mont Farm Redefines Eco-Luxury in the Caribbean
Hotel & Resort Belle Mont Farm Laurie Baratti August 08, 2019
If you’re seeking a true farm-to-table experience, yet aren't willing to sacrifice taking a tropical, Caribbean getaway, Belle Mont Farm’s Eco-Luxury option on the idyllic island of St. Kitts is the perfect solution.
Situated in Kittitian Hill—a community founded on the value of sustainability to improve the lives of residents and visitors alike—Belle Mont Farm showcases spectacular views that will lift your spirit, overlooking the tropical forests that blanket the slopes of Mount Liamuiga, descending to the Caribbean Sea, and all visible from your private, wrap-around verandah.
The philosophy here is simple—there’s no rush, no hassle, just time and wide-open spaces where staff are on hand to cater to your every need so that you can relax and rediscover yourself in an energizing natural environment, where authenticity and engagement with the land and its people are key.
Belle Mont Farm’s luxurious guest accommodations were crafted in harmony with and to complement the natural landscape, designed by the award-winning architect, Bill Bensley.
The magnificent Farmhouse is a striking structure that is comprised of four standalone, one-bedroom cottages, which can host up to four couples and eight guests. Each is a short stroll across a private footbridge from a grand central living pavilion with a professional kitchen and an exclusive 100-foot-long, infinity-edge pool that gazes out over the Caribbean.
Tranquil, one-bedroom Luxury Cottages feature private pools and wraparound verandas, freestanding bathtubs and rainwater showers. Detached two-, three- and four-bedroom Luxury Villas are also available and have high vaulted ceilings; vast, airy verandas; full-size, walk-in wardrobes; en-suite bathrooms; floor-to-ceiling windows in every room; and private, infinity-edge pools.
Authentic, West-Indian culinary experiences await at Belle Mont’s farm-to-table venues. Crisp, organic produce and fresh ingredients, most of them raised locally or on-site, are prepared just for you by the resort’s creative, resident chefs. Visit the Kitchen, located within the Great House, set high on Mount Liamuiga’s green slopes, for a seasonally rotating, “Chef’s Menu” selection. Belle Mont Farm also partners with specialist wine-makers to stock its diverse private cellar with vintages to complement the myriad of exotic flavors you’ll experience at the resort.
Cap off your evening at The Mill, a cocktail room inspired by the traditional West Indian sugar mills that operated in the days when St. Kitts was known as “Sugar City”. Mixologists here focus on crafting exotic cocktails that incorporate fruits and herbs found around Belle Mont’s 400-acre farm.
Rounding out the resort’s culinary roster, Arthur’s is an oceanfront dining option on the black sand beach of Dieppe Bay, about a ten-minute drive via the resort’s complimentary ground transport. Situated down the beach from a popular local fishing spot, Arthur’s presents a sea-to-fork experience, where the menu consists of the day’s freshest catch, straight from the sea, seasoned and prepared using with local ingredients and produce from the farm.
Lastly, for an evening not to be forgotten, guests can gather twice weekly around an outdoor, 30-foot Farm Table for the resort’s signature farm-to-table experience. Beneath a pergola and twinkling lights, enjoy a feast that highlights real West Indian flavors and sample a seemingly endless procession of tantalizing dishes.
The head chef and his team roast medleys of succulent meats, alongside fresh veggies, are roasted by the head chef and his team at the tableside brick oven, while guests wine and dine beside a blazing bonfire.
For more information, visit bellemontfarm.com.
For more information on Belle Mont Farm, St. Kitts and Nevis
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS