Bermuda Announces Island Getaway Deals with Winter Pink Sale
Named after Bermuda’s renowned pink sand beaches, Bermuda Tourism Authority has announced its annual Pink Sale deals offering guests up to 50 percent off at nearly a dozen different stellar hotel and resort properties now through January 30, 2023.
This year, participating properties include:
Azura Bermuda
Azura Bermuda is situated at the center of the island just 10 minutes from the City of Hamilton and close to Bermuda’s best restaurants, spas, tennis clubs and award-winning golf course.
Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa
This property features lush, manicured gardens and adults-only accommodations at its 300-year-old historic property.
Coco Reef Bermuda
Coco Reef Bermuda rests on beautiful Elbow Beach offering guests the best of both worlds as its located just 10 minutes from the bustling City of Hamilton.
Grotto Bay Resort
This resort sits on a tropical estate featuring dramatic caves and acres of woodland preserves along with water edge in Bailey’s Bay. Scattered over 21 acres and three private beaches are 11 brightly colored cottages in traditional Bermudian architecture overlooking the turquoise waters of the Atlantic.
Hamilton Princess Bermuda
Hamilton Princess Bermuda is a newly renovated urban oasis featuring the epicurean delights of internationally acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson and a stunning infinity edge resort pool with spectacular views of Hamilton Harbour.
Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa
Newstead Belmont Hills is a unique all-suite property that sets itself apart by blending top resort amenities with the personalized service of an intimate boutique hotel.
Rosedon Hotel Bermuda
Rosedon Hotel, a boutique property, is centrally located within walking distance to Hamilton. Guest rooms are decorated with traditional English and island flair along with amenities that include a private pool and lush gardens.
Rosewood Tucker’s Point
Rosewood Tucker’s Point offers serene sophistication while eluding formality. With its sweeping views of jewel-green hills and cerulean blue Atlantic waters, the resort offers an iconic island getaway with British charm.
Royal Palms Hotel
Royal Palms Hotel and Restaurant offers the best of Bermudian hospitality. The quintessential boutique hotel boasts a blend of colonial and Bermudian architecture in a tranquil garden setting.
Willowbank Resort
Located in Somerset on Bermuda’s western end, Willowbank Resort features two beautiful beaches, a recently refurbished pool, tennis court, a gym and children’s area in addition to complimentary shuttle service for dine-arounds.
Reservations for these properties must be booked between January 3 and January 30 with travel windows varying per property. For more information, click here.
