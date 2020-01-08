Bermudiana Beach Resort Announces Launch of Sales
Hotel & Resort January 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The oceanfront property has 90 fully-furnished hotel residences across nine buildings ranging from studios to three-bedroom properties that can transform into six hotel room types. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Today, Bermudiana Development Company Limited announced the launch of sales at the Bermudiana Beach Resort. The oceanfront development is Bermuda’s first branded hotel residential development and part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel and residences are slated to open in June 2020.
On Bermuda’s beautiful South Shore, Bermudiana Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is comprised of 90 fully-furnished, fully-managed hotel residences across nine buildings with five property configurations ranging from studios to three-bedroom properties that transform into six hotel room types.
The residences are for outright sale on a 999-year leasehold condominium basis and, under the terms of the lease, owners are able to occupy them for up to 90 days each year.
Each residence has a comfortable living and dining area and a well-equipped kitchen. They sleep from four to eight people and most have full or partial south-facing views of the ocean. All have either a terrace or a balcony.
Bermudiana Beach Resort has followed traditional Bermudian design with robust and environmentally-friendly architecture, durable roofing and solid masonry exterior walls in classic bright blue, yellow and pink hues.
Buyers at Bermudiana Beach Resort will have access to many on-property amenities, including a cliff-top infinity pool and bar, a restaurant, a spa, a hotel reception area and an additional swimming pool for children. A two-car funicular elevator will take guests to the immaculate and secluded pink-sand beach below.
Flexible spaces will also be available for meetings and events, as well as a beautiful outdoor space for weddings and other events.
Bermudiana Development Company Limited is responsible for the conversion of the property and, once open, properties and amenities will be fully-managed for owners by a professional hotel management team.
All condos are fully-managed, with cleaning, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, gardening, property repairs and a reception team to welcome guests upon arrival. If owners choose to rent their condos out, there is a rental program, and condos can be transformed into six different hotel room and suite styles.
Bermudiana Beach Resort is part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton. This gives the resort access to Hilton’s 24/7 global reservations and sales system and the Hilton Honors loyalty program.
Residences that opt in to the rental program are maintained to resort quality standard. This is a convenient and effective alternative to managing a vacation home rental yourself and allows owners to achieve a higher nightly room rate and better annual occupancy.
The Allamanda three-bedroom is a 1,530 square foot ground floor residence including a terrace, which can sleep up to eight people. It includes a lock-off facility that enables owners to rent out part of the property while in occupation themselves and still remain totally private.
Alternatively, when not in use by the owner, the residence converts into two separate hotel suites, maximizing occupancy and rental income with each sleeping up to four people.
The Buttonwood two-bedroom residences are 960 square feet including balcony or terrace and can sleep up to six people. The 540 square foot Coralita one-bedroom residence and the 500 to 650 square foot Periwinkle studios can sleep up to four people.
Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty is the sole listing agent for the condominiums at Bermudiana Beach Resort. President and CEO, Brian Madeiros, whose on-site sales team is led by Heather Chilvers, says, “With Bermuda being only a two-hour flight from America’s East Coast Bermudiana Beach Resort is an attractive option for Americans and ex-pat Bermudians looking for an affordable vacation home in Bermuda.”
Brian sums up what makes these hotel residences special: “Bermudiana Beach Resort will market, manage and maintain your property, so you can enjoy all the perks of owning a condo without any of the hassle or responsibility. Being part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton ensures that standards are maintained and rentals maximized.”
Prices start at $415,000 for studios, $465,000 for one-bedroom condos, $558,000 for two-bedroom condos and $750,000 for three-bedroom condos.
All viewings are by appointment. The on-site sales office is open to potential buyers from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 noon or by appointment.
For additional information about Bermudiana Beach Resort, please visit www.bermudiana.com or call Heather Chilvers at 441-232-6000.
SOURCE: Bermudiana Beach Resort press release.
For more information on Bermuda
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS