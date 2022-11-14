Best Beach Hotels in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Secrets Resorts & Spas Valentín Fuentes November 14, 2022
Mexico has excellent resorts on charming beaches where visitors can enjoy countless experiences amid incredible biodiversity.
These are some of the hotels located on the best beaches and offer exclusive services for their guests to enjoy the most.
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun
The fabulous Maroma Beach is a paradise for those looking for fun days and, at the same time, relaxation surrounded by lush nature, white sand, and crystal clear waters.
This five-star adults-only resort features 14 pools where guests forget about stress and enjoy signature cocktail service after an intense day of sun and beach. In addition, in its gigantic spa, they find the balance between mind and body with a wide choice of massages and treatments for body care with organic ingredients.
The beach of this extraordinary site measures 500 acres and offers multiple activities to enjoy, such as yoga and tours to admire the natural wonders of the Mexican Caribbean. Furthermore, the view of these beautiful beaches can be enjoyed from the El Tinto and Gran Coyote golf courses.
Grand Velas, Los Cabos
This luxury resort is located in a privileged place with long and beautiful beaches surrounded by extraordinary nature and amazing views of the Sea of Cortez that can be enjoyed from the suites, restaurants, and bars of the hotel.
The beach of the resort is ideal for relaxation and family fun, with activities such as camel safari, luxury sailing, stargazing, brunch, and picnics on the beach, as well as tours of emblematic places such as the Cape Arch and Land's End. In addition, one of the most fun and interesting activities enjoyed in Grand Velas Los Cabos is scuba diving or snorkeling to see the region's vast coral reefs, teeming with exotic marine life.
Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
This resort is ranked as one of the 10 best in Mexico. Its world-class services include more than 40 restaurants, in addition to its three golf courses and excellent spas where visitors find world-class facilities for relaxation with the best body treatments.
In addition to enjoying a lovely beach, guests can enjoy a number of family-friendly activities, including sports, art classes, and fun games in the pool. Those who prefer adventures outside the resort can practice kayaking, paddle boarding, and surfing in the Pacific waves. In addition, the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta concierge helps guests book adventure tours to explore the natural beauty and enjoy experiences such as jungle shooting, whale watching, or open sea sports fishing.
W Punta de Mita, Puerto Vallarta
This beachfront resort is located on one of the region's best sites, 10 minutes from Marina la Cruz. One of the characteristics of this charming resort is that its rooms are decorated with Mexican motifs that blend with contemporary-style furniture.
Guests enjoy a semi-private beach of soft white sand with exclusive cocktails in one of the beachfront cabanas, as well as great gastronomy with excellent dishes in its six restaurants, such as the exclusive Mesa 1, located on a private island.
On this privileged site, beginner and professional surfers enjoy great and fun waves on boards or paddle boards. In addition, guests can plan a fast travel session guided by professional instructors of Punta Mita Adventures, with equipment and rentals available on the property.
