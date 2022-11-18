Best Boutique Hotels in Mexico City
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes November 18, 2022
The different boutique hotels in Mexico City offer their guests personalized attention and world-class services that include haute cuisine, relaxation in spas with certified therapists, and tours to discover restaurants, bars, museums, galleries, and iconic sites of this fantastic cosmopolitan capital. Here are some of the hotels that offer the best accommodations and experiences to their guests:
Las Alcobas
This five-star boutique hotel is located in the fun neighborhood of Polanco, a place full of restaurants, cafes, bookstores, craft shops, parks, galleries, and the most prestigious shops in the world, located on the elegant Avenida Presidente Masaryk, just in front of Las Alcobas main entrance.
This luxury place welcomes its guests with sophisticated architecture, refined cutting-edge design, world-class services, and cuisine. It also has a spectacular spa where visitors receive relaxing treatments from certified therapists who offer personalized services.
It has 35 luxurious rooms with interior design by the renowned international firm Yabu Pushelberg, which has worked with the most important developers, retailers, restaurants, and entrepreneurs. Here, guests can easily walk around the neighborhood to enjoy its great nightlife centers and stroll down Avenida Masaryk, the spot with the most luxury fashion shops in Latin America.
In addition, Las Alcobas has an unbeatable gastronomic offer of two restaurants with different menus but offering the same quality with dishes made from fresh food served in a refined atmosphere that makes the guests enjoy a memorable experience. At Anatol Restaurant, for example, the variety of dishes features a combination of Italian flavors with local ingredients.
Nima Local House Hotel
This hotel is located in the trendiest neighborhood of Mexico City and in a beautiful old house where guests receive personalized treatment and world-class service. Its French-style building offers visitors an atmosphere of luxury and refined taste, making their stay an unparalleled experience.
Nima Local House Hotel has four finely decorated rooms inspired by the former residents of this fabulous mansion located in one of the quietest areas, but at the same time with a lot of fun by a large number of restaurants, cafes, bars, art galleries and the distinctive parks of this hotspot in Mexico City.
The hotel also offers exclusive experiences to its guests with personalized packages focused on culture, romance as a couple, or enjoying with the family. This includes exclusive treatments at the Spa & Peace of Mind, and live music on Thursday evenings in a relaxing atmosphere.
Las Suites Campos Elíseos
This whole place is located in the hotel zone of the Polanco neighborhood on the emblematic Campos Elíseos Avenue, just a few steps from art galleries, restaurants, and world-class bars, as well as the cozy Lincoln Park, a relaxed place highly recommended to walk and spend an enjoyable day in Mexico City.
Las Suites Campos Elíseos has 91 spacious rooms with air conditioning, heating with individual control, microwave oven, refrigerator, equipped kitchen, smart TV, high-speed WiFi (free), NESPRESSO coffee machine, safe box, hair dryer and Bluetooth alarm clock, among other amenities, in addition to a gym and a spa equipped with sauna, steam bath, jacuzzi, locker rooms, and showers. In the spa, guests can take therapeutic and deep tissue massages with relaxation techniques in areas of tension, as well as hot stone massages, among others.
The different accommodation categories are Executive Suite, Premium Suite, Master Suite, Master Suite 2 DBL Beds, Top Suite 2 Story, and Top Suite 2 Bedrooms. Note that Las Suites Campos Elíseos offers guests the convenience of a complimentary breakfast buffet to start the day, lunch, and dinner in the Coffee Lounge, as well as in-room dining during the restaurant's service hours.
Maria Condesa Boutique Hotel
Condesa neighborhood is one of the most emblematic and bohemian of Mexico City, and that is where this sophisticated hotel only for adults is located. It is thought for those who seek relaxation in a comfortable atmosphere of privacy and good taste. Its vintage style has the special touch of signatures of world-renowned Mexican artists and designers, such as Pineda Covalin.
Around the hotel area, guests have at their disposal a wide range of entertainment options, restaurants of national and international cuisine, bookstores, markets, and galleries, as well as the Parques México and España, where they can walk and enjoy the architecture and the great atmosphere of this cosmopolitan spot of Mexico City.
In addition, Maria Condesa Boutique Hotel offers extraordinary massage sessions for the renewal and harmony of body and soul. Guests can request relaxing massages to remove tension and help strengthen muscles and joints. The Swedish Massage, for example, is intended to provide a state of calm and tranquility in the body by relaxing the muscles until reaching an optimal state of heal and well-being. Another therapy offered is Deep Tissue, which penetrates below the surface layers of the muscle, relieves chronic problems, and releases all kinds of tension.
Other services that guests can request are tours along the Historic Center and in the traditional neighborhoods of Xochimilco and Coyoacán, as well as bike rides through the different museums and galleries, restaurants, historical monuments, and iconic buildings of the city. They can also book tours to nearby towns, such as Puebla, Cholula, Tepoztlán, and even balloon flights over the majestic pyramids of Teotihuacán, among others.
