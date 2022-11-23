Best New Hotels in Latin America
New hotels in Latin America have debuted, offering different types of accommodations ranging from adventure experiences in the middle of the jungle to luxurious stays in vibrant urban destinations. Here's a look at some of the most successful hotel openings in places like Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Costa Rica in recent months.
Rosewood São Paulo, Brazil
This hotel debuts in the cosmopolitan metropolis of São Paulo with a design that combines the tremendous Brazilian historic past with contemporary avant-garde innovation respecting the city's cultural heritage and natural surroundings. Rosewood São Paulo has 160 rooms and suites designed with sophisticated ideas that combine the past with the new.
In addition, a vertical park tower, designed by the renowned international architect Jean Nouvel with interiors by Philippe Starck, presents pleasing restorations of Italian furniture and architectural elements, making the building one of the most representative places of good taste, exclusivity, and vanguard of the hotel industry in Latin America.
One of the hotel's main assets is its extensive collection of Brazilian contemporary art with themes focused on the culture and historical tradition of this beautiful South American country. In addition, Rosewood São Paulo is an example of sustainability in the industry by promoting an essential program of recovery of wild flora and fauna from Brazil's rainforest, using renewable energy for operations through solar panels, and establishing a necessary policy of material recycling.
The design of the rooms integrates elements of nature and the essence of Brazilian elegance with handcrafted details and exquisite contemporary style furniture in the following categories: Classic King, Deluxe King, Premier King, and Grand Premier King. In addition, the suites are divided into two categories: Junior Suite, and Matarazzo Suite, which feature world-class design and finishes, artistic and cozy fireplaces, and curiosities that tell the history of the building, among others.
Sofitel Barú Casablanca Beach Resort, Colombia
This resort is located on Isla Barú, a paradise of the Colombian Caribbean, where visitors enjoy extraordinary beaches and fantastic ocean views. This exclusive hotel has taken care of every detail to ensure that guests enjoy the refined atmosphere of the Sofitel Rituals. Rooms are designed with exotic stone and wood elements in traditional colors of Colombian culture and overlook lush grounds and the Caribbean.
Sofitel Casablanca Barú Beach Resort creates spaces that unite nature and the most sophisticated architectural design. In addition, the facilities are certified with the LEED international sustainability standard that respects the island's incredible biodiversity, and the facilities are ideal for guests to relax and have fun in a highly sophisticated environment. The resort has ten towers with 187 rooms, including 23 suites on the top floor of towers four and 10. The superior room offers an extraordinary view of the lush biodiversity of the region. It has designs made of natural textures and artisan details made locally. In addition, it features a unique handmade tapestry inspired by mangroves, birds, and colors of the Caribbean, developed by Colombian artist Eloein Rivera.
In addition, the resort has a wide variety of gastronomic and bar experiences in places such as Restaurante Calablanca, which offers a daily buffet with traditional Colombian, Mediterranean, and international dishes. In Restaurante Humo, on the other hand, a menu is provided with Japanese, Chinese, Thai, French, and Peruvian cuisines. In addition, the Bahia Restaurant serves slow-cooked grilled dishes and local cocktails, while the hotel's bars and lounges offer colorful music by DJ, accompanied by drinks and signature cocktails.
Villa Bokéh, Guatemala
This boutique hotel is a luxurious 16th-century colonial farmhouse in the heart of a six-acre garden in Antigua, Guatemala. It is ideal for those looking to rest and enjoy extraordinary nature and world-class hospitality in comfortable rooms designed by Paliare Studio Architects and Grupo Alta.
The hotel's interior presents an attractive combination of sophisticated architecture, Guatemalan colonial design, and cutting-edge details, including an essential private art collection of the owners, including photographs, sculptures, and valuable paintings. Villa Bokéh's suites offer extraordinary views of the garden or the Water Volcano. They are finely designed with textiles and decorated with fine elements such as luxurious tiles, walk-in showers, and warm lighting.
The great site where Villa Bokéh locates is ideal for private events where visitors enjoy fabulous views of volcanoes, lush gardens, patios, and ponds. The hotel staff includes wedding planners who guarantee memorable moments for 200 people with exclusive catering service. The hotel's restaurant offers a gourmet menu with traditional Guatemalan dishes, and a new cuisine served daily at lunch and dinner, with a special brunch on weekends. The menu is designed by Guatemalan chef Marcos Sáenz, who specializes in classic cuisine and creates unique culinary experiences inspired by Guatemala's rich cultural tradition.
Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, this hotel is an exclusive all-inclusive place where guests arrive by plane on their private track located amid extraordinary nature, ideal for those seeking relaxation and adventure amid a lush tropical forest where visitors enjoy the unique biodiversity of the area.
The activities range from hiking, horseback riding in the San Isidro Valley, and swimming in the river, but especially incredible wellness sessions at the Hacienda Alta Gracia spa with a series of relaxing massages and holistic treatments using Maderotherapy and the best natural ingredients and oils of the rich Latin American jungle. The therapies, which are offered in eight treatment rooms, are a tribute to Mother Earth and the ancient tradition of healing rituals of the civilizations of the area. Facilities include a hydrotherapy tub, thermal suite, multiple ranches for outdoor mindful movement classes, and a healing garden.
All-inclusive packages include ground transportation from Pérez Zeledón airport, personal assistance by a staff member, non-alcoholic meals and drinks, adventure tours, and wellness sessions. The rustic design rooms offer extraordinary views of coffee plantations, stable equine, vegetable gardens, and untamed rainforests. Interior design details include warming fire pits, vine-covered pergolas, rattan furniture, and ceramics.
