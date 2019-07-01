BLESS Hotel Ibiza Now Open
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group July 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Built on the idea of Hedonistic Luxury, BLESS Hotel Ibiza offers a unique experience for both modern travelers and those seeking something a little different. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
BLESS Hotel Ibiza, the new hotel from Palladium Hotel Group’s brand BLESS Collection Hotels, opened its doors last month. Located in Cala Nova, one of the most exclusive areas of the island, the hotel offers 151 rooms with stunning sea views, a range of restaurants, vermouth bar, two infinity pools and state-of-the-art spa. BLESS Hotel Ibiza has already been named a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.
BLESS Collection Hotels brand has been built around the concept of Hedonist Luxury, a unique proposition designed for citizens of the world – modern travelers, sybarites and pleasure seekers.
The hotel presents a program of inspirational entertainment drawing on Ibiza’s cultural agenda, from art and culture to fashion and cuisine. A regular series of events will include live music, fashion shows, performance and visual art, and photography exhibitions.
“BLESS Collection Hotels worship the pursuit of happiness and the best of life,” said Abel Matutes Prats, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group. “Palladium Hotel Group guests recognize our brands for the highest quality, innovative offerings and personalized service. BLESS Hotel Ibiza is no exception.”
Five Culinary Spaces
BLESS Hotel Ibiza offers a wide and creative culinary offering, headed up by renowned chef Martín Berasategui, holder of 10 Michelin stars – more than any other Spanish chef. His signature restaurant, ETXEKO Ibiza, is the first restaurant from the Basque chef on the island.
The hotel’s breakfast terrace is the perfect spot for guests to start the day, enjoying sublime products such as oysters and Champagne alongside captivating views of the sunrise over the Mediterranean Sea. The Llum Pool Club and Epic Infinity Lounge are dedicated to relaxation with pools and Balinese beds. On Sundays, the Llum Pool Club serves brunch, turning into sunset music sessions with the hottest DJs later in the day, while the Epic Infinity Lounge is the setting for the most intoxicating full and half moon parties.
Salao Atlantic Restaurant fuses Atlantic and Mediterranean cuisine in a culinary offering focused on seafood dishes paired with the best Spanish and international wines. Finally, Tris Vermutería & Bar is an elegant space inspired by a traditional Spanish vermuteria. Guests experience a taste of Mediterranean culture with a selection of the finest vermouths, alongside a diverse cocktail menu.
Pampering and Relaxation
Magness Soulful Spa is the ultimate space for guests to experience true peace and tranquillity. The 9,600-square-foot complex boasts six treatment rooms, an indoor private garden, an indoor and outdoor relaxation area, thermal space with jacuzzi, sauna, salt steam bath and cold water pool. The fitness area, FitNic Powergym, features machines with the latest technology from Life Fitness.
BLESS Hotel Ibiza spa is committed to the environment and sustainability. The spa features Eminence Organic Skincare, a natural skincare line made from 100% organically grown, hand-picked fresh herbs, fruits, vegetables and pure spring water.
Other products used include cold-pressed olive and almond oils with essences from Ibiza such as lavender, rosemary and thyme; and Coola sun protection, which is vegan and cruelty free. The disposable underwear used for treatments is made from organic cotton. The spa also features an exclusive hair styling service by famous stylist Rossano Ferretti, who has worked with celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Salma Hayek.
Guests may also enjoy the ultimate in luxury through a range of sensory exclusive experiences designed to feed the spirit, exclusive to BLESS Collection Hotels brand. In BATHOLOGY, a personal butler guides the guest through an exclusive, bespoke bathing experience, selecting their daily choice of special soaps and bath salts based on their mood and requirements. BLESSEDBED allows guests to personalize their moments of rest through a luxurious menu of pillows from goose feather to memory foam, and bed linens made from 400 thread count Egyptian cotton.
Inspired by Coco Chanel
BLESS Hotel Ibiza is inspired by international style icon Coco Chanel, combining the signature monochrome style with the local charm and character of Ibiza, alongside inspirations of the French and Italian Riviera. The result is unique spaces in which white and black join other shades and textures of the world of fashion, as well as surprising contemporary decorative elements.
For more information, visit https://www.blesscollectionhotels.com/es/ibiza/bless-hotel-ibiza
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS