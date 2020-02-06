BlueBay Hotels Invites You to Fall in Love With Valentine's Day Stays
Hotel & Resort BlueBay Hotels Laurie Baratti February 06, 2020
In a month-long celebration of romance, BlueBay Hotels invites couples to celebrate their love (and escape the winter doldrums) in a tropical paradise at its two adult-exclusive properties in the Caribbean, for which the brand has created a special “Fall in Love with Your Holidays” promotion that’s currently offering up to 55 percent off on bookings made from February 4 through March 2, for stays taking place through December 23, 2020.
The first, the Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel, supplies discerning guests with an all-inclusive, adults-only, five-star resort experience in the stunning Riviera Maya region, located along Mexico’s idyllic Caribbean coastline.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Having also been awarded the prestigious AAA Four-Diamond rating and maintaining membership in Small Luxury Hotels of the World, its standards of luxury accommodation, amenities and service are second to none.
The resort is ideally situated just ten minutes outside of Playa del Carmen and 30 minutes from Cancun International Airport, built alongside tranquil estuaries and a mystical Mayan cenote and set within an easy distance from several Mayan ruins.
Sporting a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that nonetheless incorporates natural wooden and limestone elements into its construction, the hotel’s smaller-scale, high-end boutique atmosphere supplies a level of exclusivity and privacy that appeals especially to couples.
Each of the property’s 128 secluded, five-star suites incorporates panoramic, floor-to-ceiling windows, which open out onto a private terrace or balcony, some categories even including private pools. Three outdoor pools, a 7,200-square-foot spa, three onsite restaurants, bars and lounges and a wealth of available activities, including water sports, fitness programs and access to nearby golfing, round out the offerings.
For partners in love, another especially peaceful and romantic escape awaits at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic: BlueBay Villas Doradas, the Spanish brand’s second five-star, all-inclusive, adults-only property in the Caribbean. Ideal for honeymoons, weddings, anniversaries and the like, the resort occupies a stunning stretch of private beach on the spectacular sands of celebrated Puerto Plata.
The resort features five luxurious categories of accommodations, four hotel restaurants and several bars, three swimming pools, a state-of-the-art spa and a wide array of available sporting activities, including golfing at the neighboring 18-hole Playa Dorada Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones.
Couples can take advantage of onsite leisure activities offered, such as sushi- or cocktail-making classes, bachata and merengue lessons, and massage classes imparting skills that you can practice on your partner.
The nearby colonial-era city of Puerto Plata proper makes for an excellent shared excursion, where you can soak in 19th-century Victorian architecture and experience the area’s historical and cultural heritage firsthand.
Nearby attractions include traditional rum distilleries, lovely botanical gardens, spectacular waterfalls and national parks enclosing protected areas of majestic rainforest.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit bluebayresorts.com/en/offers/.
For more information on BlueBay Hotels, Dominican Republic, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS