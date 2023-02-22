Last updated: 01:43 PM ET, Wed February 22 2023

BOLD by Wyndham Signs 18 Hotels Across US

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 22, 2023

Project ECHO, extended-stay hotel, Wyndham Hotels & resorts
Rendering of a Project ECHO extended-stay hotel. (photo via Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced that it signed deals for eighteen hotels across the United States for its BOLD (Black Owners and Lodging Developers) by Wyndham program, which was designed to promote Black hotel ownership and accelerate the path towards ownership.

According to the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers, Black individuals comprise nearly 20 percent of all employees in the hotel industry, but less than 2 percent of all hotel owners are Black. That’s where BOLD by Wyndham comes in.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Businesswoman relaxing at her hotel suite bed. Hyatt, Wyndham Highlight Positive Results for 2022 Hotel & Resort

Guest room at Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida Wyndham Outlines 2022 Success, Highlights 2023 Goals Hotel & Resort

Beach in Vieques Puerto Rico Celebrate the Holidays in Puerto Rico With These Great... Hotel & Resort

“We didn Wyndham, Palladium Hotel Group Forge a Perfect Resort... Hotel & Resort

Ramada by Wyndham has launched a global search for its first-ever Chief Eats Officer. Hotel Brand Seeks Chief Eats Officer: Get Paid to Travel... Hotel & Resort

"There's an immense gap when it comes to the representation of Black hotel owners, which is why it's crucial that players like Wyndham find and champion new opportunities to drive diversity," said Galen Barrett, vice president, Strategic Development, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With agreements for nearly 20 hotels in our pipeline, BOLD by Wyndham is proving there is opportunity in our industry for Black entrepreneurs and that our industry will be all the better for it."

Among the eighteen hotels that were signed in just over six months are ten ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham-branded hotels, owned by twin brothers Dubi and Chuchu Ajukwu, Co-Managing Partners of VANA Partners and graduates of Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. After supporting their parents’ independent hotel in Nigeria, they found the BOLD by Wyndham program.

"Chuchu and I are well-versed in the worlds of residential and commercial real estate and for years, our vision was to build a company leveraging our institutional experience in those sectors," said Dubi Ajukwu. "That vision still holds true but has since evolved to have extended stay and hospitality at its center. Participating in BOLD by Wyndham has not only enabled us to break into competitive markets with immense growth potential but also allowed us to leverage the scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchising company."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Disney Offers Sneak Peak of The Villas at Disneyland

Leading Hotels of the World Welcomes Eight New Member Properties

gallery icon Enjoy Palladium Hotel Group's Cancun Resorts

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Offers New Slime Break Getaway and Easter Programming

IHG Highlights Growth, Financial Success

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS