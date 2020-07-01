Breezes Resort & Spa – Bahamas Reopens July 1
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey July 01, 2020
Breezes Resort & Spa –Bahamas began welcoming guests back on July 1, with savings of up to 60 percent and new health and safety protocols in place.
The “Breezes Summers Savings” promotion provides guests with discounts off bookings made now through July 6 for stays through Dec. 25, 2020, with rates starting at $139 per person, double.
“Breezes Resort & Spa has been an integral part of The Bahamas community for 25 years and we can’t wait for guests to come back home and visit us,” said SuperClubs Chairman John Issa. “Everyone, from our chefs and bartenders to our entertainers and spa therapists, is eager to get back to work.”
While the resort was closed, its executive team developed and implemented new health, safety and cleaning protocols, which were designed in conjunction with the Clean and Pristine Guidelines developed by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.
All accommodations will now receive heightened cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and social distancing will be practiced in public areas.
In dining venues, tables have been set at six feet apart, at minimum. While specialty restaurants will be closed for the time being, menu items will available on “varying days” in the main dining room,” the resort said, adding that plans are underway to create digital menus.
The property, which is set on a 1,000-foot stretch of Cable Beach, is requiring that groups on the beach exceed no more than five people.
Prior to traveling to The Bahamas, visitors are required to fill out electronic health visas. Upon arrival, they must present the results of negative COVID-19 test results that are no older than seven days.
