Budapest Unveils New Hotels in 2023
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey January 31, 2023
Budapest’s hotel scene is being enhanced in the aftermath of the pandemic with the opening of one property in late 2022 and two more scheduled for this year.
“Budapest experienced an invigorating rebound in 2022,” said Ivan Ljubinkovic, head of business development for Visit Hungary.
“The many developments underway today will continue enticing travelers worldwide to live the treasure of our destination.”
In December, the 19th-century style Verno House, a Vignette Collection hotel with 50 guestrooms, debuted in heart of the city near the US Embassy and Liberty Square.
In 2023, two Marriott International brands will open in Budapest.
In July, the Dorothea Hotel, Autograph Collection, will open in Vorosmarty Square. The property, whose 216 rooms include 50 suites, will be located in three adjoining historical buildings in the central area of Budapest.
Later this year, W Hotels will make its debut in the city with the unveiling of W Budapest. The property will be equipped with 151 rooms, including 45 suites and a lavish Extreme Wow suite, which is W Hotels’ version of a presidential suite.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
The Growing Luxury Villa Vacation Market: What to Know and How to Sell to Your Guests
-
Discover Princess Hotels & Resorts for Yourself on a Fam Trip
For more information on Budapest
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS