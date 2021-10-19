BVI Boutique Resort Saba Rock Reopens
Hotel & Resort Brian Major October 19, 2021
British Virgin Islands (BVI) luxury resort Saba Rock reopened October 15 following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and subsequent delay following the pandemic outbreak.
Located on a one-acre cay in the Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, Saba Rock offers visitors a secluded, sophisticated private-island resort getaway as well as a day-hopping destination. Saba Rock’s seven guestrooms and two villa suites feature contemporary designs with murals that highlight the celebrated resort’s historic maritime heritage.
The redesigned boutique resort is now “structurally sound to withstand future storms” while also maintaining the “fun-loving vibe and charm” for which it’s known among the divers, kiteboarders and sailors who frequent the island.
“The reopening of Saba Rock is a great day of pride for everyone involved in its rebuilding and transformation process,” said Alain Prion, the property’s general manager. “The new Saba Rock experience is a true reflection of our destination that celebrates our storied past and the lifestyle that attracts visitors from all over the world.”
Saba Rock also offers an open-air restaurant, lounge and two bars (including a rooftop sunset bar), spa room. A retail outlet also serves as a museum with artifacts from nearby shipwrecks.
Other distinctive features include guestrooms finished in cerulean blue and crimson accent colors with commemorative memory walls adorned with photographs of the island’s past. Two classic red British phone booths are stationed around the property.
“Saba Rock really lights up the North Sound, and lights up our tourism product," said Andrew A. Fahie, the BVI’s premier and minister of finance. “This project brings hope that tourism is back on the rise in the BVI and that the economy will start coming back stronger than ever,” he said.
Saba Rock’s “Stay & Play” grand opening packages offer travelers who book four-night stays receive a free night through November 20. The package includes daily breakfast, roundtrip BVI ferry transfers from Gun Creek and Leverick Bay, and a special welcome gift, with nightly rates starting at $750, double occupancy.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on British Virgin Islands
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS