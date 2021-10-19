Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Tue October 19 2021

BVI Boutique Resort Saba Rock Reopens

Hotel & Resort Brian Major October 19, 2021

Saba Rock British Virgin Islands
The Saba Rock resort reopened this past week on Virgin Gorda’s North Sound (Photo by Brian Major)

British Virgin Islands (BVI) luxury resort Saba Rock reopened October 15 following the property’s redevelopment in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 and subsequent delay following the pandemic outbreak.

Located on a one-acre cay in the Virgin Gorda’s North Sound, Saba Rock offers visitors a secluded, sophisticated private-island resort getaway as well as a day-hopping destination. Saba Rock’s seven guestrooms and two villa suites feature contemporary designs with murals that highlight the celebrated resort’s historic maritime heritage.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica

Strong Airline Data Supports Jamaica Tourism Growth

Caribbean views from a cruise ship

New Data Highlights Caribbean’s Growing Tourism Recovery

Makena Secret Beach at sunset in Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii to Invite Non-Essential Domestic Travelers Back in...

Louisiana Parade Float

Louisiana Tourism Office to Debut Float at Macy’s...

Times Square in New York on a rainy night. (schalkm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NYC & Company Launches Next Tourist Video

The redesigned boutique resort is now “structurally sound to withstand future storms” while also maintaining the “fun-loving vibe and charm” for which it’s known among the divers, kiteboarders and sailors who frequent the island.

“The reopening of Saba Rock is a great day of pride for everyone involved in its rebuilding and transformation process,” said Alain Prion, the property’s general manager. “The new Saba Rock experience is a true reflection of our destination that celebrates our storied past and the lifestyle that attracts visitors from all over the world.”

Saba Rock also offers an open-air restaurant, lounge and two bars (including a rooftop sunset bar), spa room. A retail outlet also serves as a museum with artifacts from nearby shipwrecks.

Other distinctive features include guestrooms finished in cerulean blue and crimson accent colors with commemorative memory walls adorned with photographs of the island’s past. Two classic red British phone booths are stationed around the property.

“Saba Rock really lights up the North Sound, and lights up our tourism product," said Andrew A. Fahie, the BVI’s premier and minister of finance. “This project brings hope that tourism is back on the rise in the BVI and that the economy will start coming back stronger than ever,” he said.

Saba Rock’s “Stay & Play” grand opening packages offer travelers who book four-night stays receive a free night through November 20. The package includes daily breakfast, roundtrip BVI ferry transfers from Gun Creek and Leverick Bay, and a special welcome gift, with nightly rates starting at $750, double occupancy.

For more information on British Virgin Islands

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
The pool at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

How Hampton by Hilton Achieved Major Milestones During the...

Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property

A First Look at Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix's Rooms

The Rise in Contactless Amenities

Iberostar Unveils ‘Weddings Reimagined’ Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS