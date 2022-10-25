Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica Offering Special Holiday Travel Packages
The coveted Caribbean island country of Dominica is open for business this holiday season amid relaxed COVID-related entry restrictions and new nonstop flights from Miami and the five-star Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica is celebrating with a trio of special packages.
For those truly looking to get into the holiday spirit, the Caribbean Wonderland package includes luxurious accommodation in a fully decorated holiday-themed room, complete with stockings and in-room festive amenities as well as three holiday-themed welcome drinks, a welcome basket filled with candy canes, marshmallows, hot chocolate, cookies and a gingerbread house kit and daily breakfast.
Guests can also look forward to perks like a gingerbread house kit for kids upon check-in, a chef-prepared welcome amenity, milk and cookies in the kids' club and activities such as face painting and gingerbread making, daily gifts and a Santa chair photo booth.
Meanwhile, for those looking to pop the question this winter, the Holiday Destination Proposal package features accommodation in a romantic suite or villa, a romantic candlelit dinner and a complimentary bottle of champagne delivered to the room.
Finally, the New Year's Eve Celebration package includes accommodation in a luxe room or suite, a New Year's Eve dinner for two at Cabrits Market and New Year's Eve party favors such as festive goodies, champagne, champagne flutes, gourmet chocolates, party hats and blowouts.
"After several challenging years for travel and family celebrations, we know that our guests are looking forward to creating meaningful, unique memories this holiday season," Resort Manager Pascale Selwan said in a statement. "We've curated special packages for couples and families to help them create that perfect holiday experience, with a Caribbean twist."
