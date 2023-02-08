Caesars Introduces the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle
Caesars Entertainment is introducing the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle, which will enable guests to bundle their vacations in one package – including airfare – while earning reward credits.
Initially, the offer will apply to hotel and air bookings made through Caesars.com or one of the company’s call centers but will be expanded later this year to include rental cars, dining reservations through Open Table, entertainment through Ticketmaster, travel insurance, pool reservations, sportsbook reservations and more.
The Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle can now be booked for Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas.
Later this year, the travel bundle option will be available for bookings at all of the company’s U.S. hotels.
“We’re so proud to see the Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle come to fruition. We have more than 60 million Caesars Rewards members across the country, including 1.5 million who have signed up through our Caesars Sportsbook mobile app over the last year,” Pavan Kapur, senior vice president of commercial operations for Caesars Entertainment.
“The Caesars Rewards Travel Bundle on Caesars.com provides a fast and simple way for all of them to use their Caesars Rewards benefits, discounts and reward credits to visit us in Las Vegas today and soon, anywhere across the Empire.”
