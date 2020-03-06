Caesars Raises Resort Fees at Four Las Vegas Hotels
Patrick Clarke March 06, 2020
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is the latest hospitality company to hike resort fees on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Caesars raised the nightly charges at Bally’s, Flamingo, The LINQ Hotel and Harrah’s Las Vegas from $35 to $37, or $41.95 after taxes.
A spokesperson for the company defended the decision, telling the outlet that the latest increase brings the company "in line with relevant competitors."
MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts have also recently raised resort fees, which are charged on top of a guest's base room rate. The mandatory charges pay for services such as free Wi-Fi and pool or gym access, among other things.
Tuesday's move comes just months after Caesars hiked resort fees at Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace from $44.21 inclusive of tax to $51.02 per night and Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino from $36.28 after taxes to $39.68 per night.
