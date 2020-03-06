Last updated: 12:07 PM ET, Fri March 06 2020

Caesars Raises Resort Fees at Four Las Vegas Hotels

Hilton Grand Vacations maintains a resort within a resort at Flamingo Las Vegas.
PHOTO: Flamingo Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of diegograndi/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is the latest hospitality company to hike resort fees on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Caesars raised the nightly charges at Bally’s, Flamingo, The LINQ Hotel and Harrah’s Las Vegas from $35 to $37, or $41.95 after taxes.

A spokesperson for the company defended the decision, telling the outlet that the latest increase brings the company "in line with relevant competitors."

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts have also recently raised resort fees, which are charged on top of a guest's base room rate. The mandatory charges pay for services such as free Wi-Fi and pool or gym access, among other things.

Tuesday's move comes just months after Caesars hiked resort fees at Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace from $44.21 inclusive of tax to $51.02 per night and Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino from $36.28 after taxes to $39.68 per night.

