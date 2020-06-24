Caesers Entertainment Announces Universal Mask Policy
Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Janeen Christoff June 24, 2020
Caesars Entertainment Corporation has adopted a universal mask policy for all employees and visitors at all properties.
Everyone indoors at its properties across the Caesars network will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Requiring Some Visitors...Impacting Travel
Travelers Plan to Stay Closer to Home Following PandemicFeatures & Advice
Paris Gradually Reopening to European, International TravelersDestination & Tourism
Are Travelers Lying About Coronavirus in Order to Fly?Airlines & Airports
The policy went into effect at noon today and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties.
Previously, masks were only worn by employees and guests at gaming tables.
"We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.”
Caesars will also continue to implement enhanced health and safety requirements, and the company will take steps to make sure that all people inside its properties are wearing a mask.
Anyone who refuses to wear a mask, after being asked, will be directed to leave the property.
The requirement applies to all of Caesars Entertainment properties that are currently open in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina.
It will apply to properties as they reopen in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Ontario.
For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS