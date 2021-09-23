Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla Partners With Black In Travel
Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is delighted to announce its newest partnership with Black In Travel. Black In Travel helps provide minority travelers with resources, recommendations, exclusive events and memorable experiences. The partnership will see Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla host an exclusive event for Black In Travel members to experience one of Mexico’s best holidays, the Day of the Dead, on November 5 – 7.
“We are very excited to partner with Black In Travel,” Gabriela Perez, Lead Sales and Marketing Enthusiast of Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla. “Black In Travel has done amazing things for minority travelers, making them feel comfortable traveling to some of the world’s best destinations. We are very excited to host them and help bring business back to many of Cancun’s amazing local businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.”
Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla will host Black In Travel for an exclusive Day of the Dead weekend event. The weekend event will include a welcome reception, Black In Tulum’s signature Afrobeats & Bubbles Ultimate Brunch, a sunset rooftop pool party, featuring Live Music and a 360 selfie photo booth to capture Instagrammable moments. The Afrobeats & Bubbles event aims to unite locals and tourists through the universal love of music, food, and fellowship.
"We are extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to bring our flagship brand Black In Tulum's signature brunch event, Afrobeats & Bubbles to the Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla family," says Nubia Younge, Founder & CEO of Black In Travel.
Located in Cancun’s ‘Hotel Zone’ Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla has become one of the area’s most sought after destinations for its exceptional experiences filled with positive energy, distinctive gastronomy, and mixology offerings, as well as Wander Rooftop’s vibrant terrace. Since its opening in 2020, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla has provided guests with a one-of-a-kind experience, thanks to its unique features including their Just-Right Rooms, Wander Rooftop, and Azulinda Café & Bar in Canopy Central. Guests can also enjoy some of the city’s best boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife located only steps away from the hotel with their direct connectivity to La Isla Entertainment Village.
For more information on how to book tickets please contact cunli_sales@hilton.com.
Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is operating in line with Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s industry-leading program of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties across the world created to provide guests with peace of mind and allow them to enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay this summer.
For more information about Canopy by Hilton, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/canopy/ or press.canopybyhilton.com.
SOURCE: Hilton Press Release.
